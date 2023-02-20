Opinion: Choose your location—London or Paris

Whether it’s new locales or familiar ones, reading can transport you wherever you’d like to go. I especially enjoy visiting cities I’ve explored in the past, because I like recognizing familiar landmarks. That’s what I got to do with these two books — first I crossed the pond to visit London, and then I hopped the channel to see Paris.
“The Twist of a Knife” by Anthony Horowitz
If you’re a fan of “Masterpiece Mystery,” you likely watched “Magpie Murders,” a recent hit on PBS. It is based on the book of the same name by Anthony Horowitz. The author was also the screenwriter for “Foyle’s War,” another fan favorite on “Masterpiece Mystery.”
What fun to read a novel in which the author is the main character. That's the case with Horowitz's Detective Hawthorne novels. In this fourth in the series, Horowitz is once again the reluctant author who writes about the mysterious Detective Hawthorne. This book opens with him telling the detective he no longer wants to write about him.
When Horowitz becomes a murder suspect, though, he has no choice but to call on the reclusive detective and resume a reluctant partnership with him. Intrigued by the blurring of fact and fiction, I turned to the internet for more information.
Fact: Horowitz did write a play called "Mindgame," and it debuted at the Vaudeville Theatre in London. A fact not in the book is that it also debuted on Broadway with Keith Carradine in the lead role.
Fact: As happens in the book, the play was not a success in London, and in real life, its Broadway run wasn't either.
If you've read the first three books, you will recall that the titles have a pattern: "The WORD is Murder,” “The SENTENCE is Death,” “A LINE to Kill." This title is different, and he mentions in the story that the first three titles were a mistake as they were difficult to continue.
I have to wonder if that detail is fact or fiction, and I wonder whether there will be a fifth book. Something tells me the series will continue because there's more to learn about Detective Hawthorne. Horowitz the author has yet to reveal the complete story about the man, and, of course, in the books, Horowitz the character is as clueless as we readers are.
“Time was Soft There: A Paris Sojourn
at Shakespeare & Co.” by Jeremy Mercer
I had to pick up this book when I saw it displayed at Shakespeare & Co., the bookshop in North Carolina, not France. I feel quite fortunate that I’ve gotten to know the manager of this quaint bookshop in Highlands and that he decided to carry my books. Yes, I visited the namesake shop in Paris but didn’t have the time it takes to get to know it. This book showed me what I missed.
Most of us have heard of the original shop that opened in 1919 and became a home away from home to authors such as Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and others. It didn’t reopen after WW II. Today’s Shakespeare & Co. opened in 1951 on the banks of the Seine as Le Mistral and its owner changed the name to Shakespeare & Co. in 1964 when the original owner died.
This book is a memoir about an unemployed Canadian journalist who made his home there in early 2000. He lived above the store and worked for “the proprietor … patron saint of the city’s down-and-out writers.” It is a memoir, though it is as much about the strange and wonderful bookshop as it is about the author’s time there. For me, it was a very different visit to Paris.
Where will your next book take you? I’m reading “A Dangerous Fossil,” so I’m off to Dorset, a county in southwest England known for the Jurassic Coast. Such is the beauty of a good book.