Opinion: Checking titles off my TBR list as the summer winds down

I learn about books in a multitude of ways and add them to my TBR list. Think book reviews in the Wall Street Journal and other papers, Amazon recommendations, Facebook ads and suggestions from friends. By the time I finally get around to a particular title, I usually can’t recall how I discovered it. If I don’t care for a book, do I review it? No. My feeling is that just because it doesn’t appeal to me doesn’t mean someone else won’t like it.
That means that when I recommend a book in this paper, you can rest assured I enjoyed it. The following three books feature a variety of genres—mystery, YA mystery and historical British fiction. Enjoy!
“Nine Lives” by Peter Swanson
Like his book, "Eight Perfect Murders," Swanson's "Nine Lives" is a puzzling page-turner. The hook, "If you're on the list, someone wants you dead," pulls you in right away. Why are the nine names on the list? Are they connected? If so, how? Who will die next?
Also, like "Eight Perfect Murders," this one includes references to famous works of fiction like Christie's "And then there were none," and even "Peter Pan." My favorite kind of book—a whodunit with literary allusions.
I highly recommend this unputdownable murder mystery—it says something that I finished it in three nights.
“Truly Devious” by Maureen Johnson
Oh, my goodness! I don't know how I stumbled across this book, but I'm glad I did. I didn't know it was the first in a mystery trilogy and was at first dismayed when it ended with a terse "to be continued." I found myself immediately diving into book two and finishing it in two nights. Book three wrapped it all up satisfactorily, and there’s a book 4, focused on a different mystery for the amateur sleuth to solve.
The trilogy is billed as a YA historical mystery, but that didn't make it any less enjoyable to me. At its heart is a kidnapping that occurred at Ellingham Academy, a private school that opened in the 1930s. The crime took place the year the school opened, and the school is still haunted by the unsolved mystery. The story is told in alternating chapters—the 1930s and modern time—and the main character and her friends are students at the modern-day Ellingham Academy. As a mystery fan, I enjoyed it as much for the references to Sherlock Holmes and Hercule Poirot as I did for the mystery at its heart. Grab it. I predict you won't be able to put it down.
“Dear Mrs. Bird” by AJ Pearce
What a delightful find. Set during WWII in London, this is the story of an ambitious young woman who longs to be a journalist. When she answers an ad for a position at a newspaper, she instead finds herself as a secretary to an advice columnist—a bossy, temperamental advice columnist. That's when the trouble begins. As does any book set during the bombing of London, this one has tragic and bittersweet moments, but there's also plenty of witty repartee. It's ultimately a story of friendship and kindness overcoming adversity. Pick up this engaging tale. You won’t be disappointed.