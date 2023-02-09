Opinion: Check out gardening classes in Milton

Is a bee an insect, or just an irritant, or a benefit to your garden?

How much water do my trees need?

Why does this plant smell good, but that one is stinkweed?

I have $100 to buy tools for my garden, but what should I buy first?

These and other gardening questions will be answered at Milton’s Free Gardening Classes.

In collaboration with the City of Milton’s Plant! Milton Initiative, the North Fulton Master Gardeners are offering a series of gardening classes for the beginning gardener, to be held on Wednesday evenings at the Milton City Park and Preserve located at 1785 Dinsmore Road.

The classes are free, but you must register at PlantMiltonSpring2023GardeningClasses.eventbrite.com

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. We entertain questions and garden topics until 7 p.m. when the classes start. Each class consists of two topics and concludes by 8:30. Questions and comments from the audience are encouraged. We hope to have you join us!

About the author This week’s “Garden Buzz” guest columnist is Michael Snow, a master gardener since 2021. Michael has always been active in “yard work” and growing plants and shrubs. Upon retiring from a career in real estate property finance, he sought to benefit from an organized source of garden information and became a master gardener. He lives in Milton and plays golf as often as possible.

Feb. 15

Attracting and supporting pollinators in your garden.

Milton resident Marcia O’Shaughnessy will tell us how to attract and include the valuable pollinators which are the catalysts of flowering plants. Following her suggestions will lead you to a more colorful garden.

Bees as you please.

Beekeeper extraordinaire Stan Key, a member of the Milton Bee Club, will discuss the intricate life cycle of bees and their benefits to us. Stan is a local resource that we are grateful to be able to include in this series of classes.

Feb. 22

How to keep the tree in the ground.

City of Milton Arborist, Sandra Dewitt, will talk about species choice, placement of trees in your yard, and general tree maintenance. If you want trees in your garden and are unsure of what to plant, this is the talk for you.

Fragrant garden.

Instructing again is Milton resident Carole McMullan, who will guide us in the choice of those plants which provide an olfactory paradise! This talk will focus on plant selection, plant location, and maintenance of these plants.

March 1

Tool Talk.

Milton resident Michael Snow will provide an overview of the tools typically used for the garden, with an emphasis on the important initial tools. He will also discuss features to consider in selecting and using garden tools.

Getting your plants home.

Milton resident Marlysa Raye-Jacobus will offer instructions for getting the plants from the nursery (big box store) to your home and into the ground. She will give tips on making your plants look attractive, placing them in the garden, and maintaining them.

Happy gardening!