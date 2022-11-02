Opinion: Charles Mansell was a hero among us, Part 1

Ordinary people sometimes do extraordinary things. At times, heroes may live conventional lives among us without our knowing of their selfless acts nor the sacrifices or suffering they may have endured. Charles Edwin Mansell (1917 – 1996) was such a person, a modest farmer who did heroic deeds as a member of the Greatest Generation in World War II. Here is his story.
One of seven children, Charles was raised on a farm in Roswell where Highway 9 and Crossville Road meet. He attended a one-room school in Roswell and subsequently Milton High School. He was energetic and always looking for excitement. He joined the Army in 1939 along with his two younger brothers Pete and Hugh.
Charles’ first overseas assignment was Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii. A natural athlete, he participated in track, swimming and taught boxing. He was on duty at the base gate on the morning of December 7, 1941, when Japanese aircraft attacked.
“As soon as I saw red balls on the wings, I knew we were in for a lot of trouble,” he recalled years later, according to his second cousin Linda Martin. The plane flew so low that Charles saw two airmen sitting in the cockpit. He was credited with downing one of the attacking aircraft but suffered a concussion and permanent hearing loss in one ear from the explosions during the attack.
Sgt. Mansell was sent to Guadalcanal in September 1942 where he participated in the first major invasion of a Japanese-held island. He remembered that the American troops lacked sufficient equipment to fight with in the early days. Charles suffered shrapnel wounds in his left shoulder and chest from mortar fire but quickly rejoined his unit when they were ordered to move north. Four pins in his shoulder forced this southpaw to learn to write with his right hand.
The following summer President Roosevelt called for volunteers for an elite outfit that would operate behind Imperial Japanese Army lines in Burma. The Japanese had conquered Burma two years earlier. Charles joined the group of nearly 3,000 men led by Gen. Frank D. Merrill. Its formal name was The 5307th Composite Unit Provisional. Its code-name was Galahad. The group quickly became known as Merrill’s Marauders.
They trained in the jungles of central India. Then, in February 1944 marched hundreds of miles through the Himalayan Mountains and Burmese jungles carrying their equipment and supplies on their backs and on the backs of pack mules. Once in Burma they coordinated closely with a Chinese force. Often outnumbered, the Marauders fought five major battles and 30 minor engagements in the jungles of Burma for five months, The hard-won capture of the critically important Japanese airfield at Myitkyina (Mitch-in-a) and subsequent capture of the fortified town of Myitkyina in 1944 by the Marauders was their most significant victory which played a vital part in the war.
Only 130 Marauders of the original 2,750 were still fit for duty after the capture of Myitkyina. The field hospital reported that “many of the Marauders were seriously ill and they were so tired, dirty, and hungry that they looked more dead than alive. They suffered from exhaustion, malnutrition, typhus, malaria, amebic dysentery, jungle sores, and many other diseases resulting from months of hardship in the tropical jungle.”
In September 1944, Charles was transferred back to the United States. He spent the remainder of the war as first sergeant in charge of a POW camp in Louisiana where German prisoners of war were held. While in Louisiana, Charles married Montez Haley (1918–2005) a neighbor and childhood friend with whom he had carried on a correspondence throughout his military service.
Charles was wounded four times. He was injured by mortar fire in the shoulder and chest in Guadalcanal and by machine gun fire in a leg in Burma. He received a purple heart, four Bronze Stars, two Silver Stars and two Presidential Unit Citations. He suffered from serious illnesses, but he never gave up. His daughter Connie Smith recites words he wrote in a letter home: “I’m fighting until the war is over because I want to come home a free man in a free country.”
Connie has carefully and lovingly preserved many letters and other remembrances of her father.
To be continued.