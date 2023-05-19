Opinion: Celebration Garden Tour in Sandy Springs a must see

The Celebration Garden Tour provides access to five glorious Southern gardens in the Chastain Park area. On June 3, five home gardens of Master Gardeners will be on display for ticket holders. The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. These are truly fabulous gardens, which will be complemented by musicians and plein air artists.
Tickets may be purchased for $22 for adults, including taxes and credit card/Eventbrite fees. Children under 18 are free. Purchase tickets at https://bit.ly/GardenTour2023. Information about garden locations and tour information will be sent to all ticket holders. If still available, tickets may be purchased on-site for $25.
Master Gardener Extension volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and highlight areas of interest in each garden. The gardens can be viewed in any order. Please note that the gardens are not wheelchair accessible or suitable for strollers. Sturdy shoes are suggested. Photography is acceptable for personal use and enjoyment.
Garden #1 - Neo-classical Southern
Leading to this home's stately entrance are deodar cedars, rhododendron, viburnum and camellias nestled beneath the magnolias. The collection of whimsical birdhouses among the trees are just some of the garden's delights.
Some of the charm includes bird of paradise, confederate jasmine and beautiful camellias as well as a weeping katsura with climbing hydrangea petiolaris draping over the door to the house. Another favorite feature is the collection of small stone houses.
A view of the rear of the house features crape myrtles and Coral Bark Japanese maples along the end of the brick wall covered in creeping fig and accented with containers of rosemary balancing the whole arrangement. Two Japanese maples flank the pool spa, while palms, agave, ajuga, and a Harry Lauder’s walking stick plant occupy containers.
Garden #2 - Sculptures in the gardens of a mid-century modern
This Master Gardener’s house and multiple garden areas are designed to showcase art. Near the entrance are a silver sculpture, a fig tree, a Richard Jakobus family memorial bench, and a blue wave sculpture. Further on are a David Borgerding bronze sculpture, Peace Rising, and a sculpture by Kevin and Jennifer Box from the “Origami in the Garden” exhibit at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
The flora includes redbud trees, Carolina jessamine, deodar cedar and sweet bay magnolia, to name a few. Also, 70-year-old ginkgo and ficus trees grace the grounds.
A koi pond containing Fat Albert, a koi inherited with the house over 26 years ago, and a Zen Garden with climbing hydrangea covering the wall complement the garden.
The birdhouse village and raised bed vegetable garden are just a few of the garden delights.
Garden #3 - Charming Container Garden
This garden emphasizes containers to maximize the variety available every season. This Master Gardener has grown many of the plants in the garden from seed or seedling, and he will be available during the tour to discuss his propagation methods.
Hollies, crape myrtles, camellias, and gold mound spirea are featured as well as containers of double white gardenias with a tremendous river birch. The gardens contain a prized crown of thorns and a yellow angel trumpet from Oakland Cemetery.
Across from the terrace is a sculpture flanked by rhododendrons. A prized Southeastern Flower Show camellia and Carolina jessamine reside near the pool.
Garden #4 - Secluded Oasis
This all-inclusive garden contains many delights. Fatsia, japonica camellias, boxwoods and matching Japanese maples invite you into the garden. The pool area is accented with containers planted for color as two crape myrtles flank the entry to an adjacent lawn. The arbor at the rear of the house supports a ‘New Dawn’ rose.
This Master Gardener enjoys the produce from the raised vegetable beds and the perennial garden. The stunning stone-rimmed vegetable beds are fabulous. The perennial garden features peonies of every variety and color — some new and some old — as well as roses, hydrangeas, and gooseneck loosestrife, which pops up regularly. Beyond the hedge is a large lawn specially planned for their daughters’ soccer and softball.
Garden #5 - Generational homage
This garden was inspired by the Master Gardener’s parents who worked the land and gardened at Sawnee Farms in Cumming. Many of the plants, shrubs and trees were transplanted from the family farm.
The gardens showcase Southern legacy plants and flowers, such as large azaleas, kousa dogwood, a Bloodgood Japanese maple, boxwoods, large camellias, and peonies. Plants that dominate in each garden area include abelia, strawberry begonia, epimedium, and pittosporum.
This well-articulated setting includes both a cutting garden and a formal garden showcasing more ligustrum and oak leaf hydrangeas set before a collection of camellias. A goldfish pond centers the formal garden. Also attracting attention is a Harry Lauder’s walking stick tree.
Happy gardening!