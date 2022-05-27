Opinion: Celebrating centenarians

One of the joys of being a mayor is celebrating the lives of residents who reach the age of 100. It is meaningful time for those who are recognized, their families and for the mayor.
Milton’s new Mayor Peyton Jamison presented an official City of Milton Proclamation recognizing the 100th birthday of Marian Westbrook on May 1, 2022. Marian worked for the Coca Cola Bottling Company for several decades. She and her husband Luther retired in 1970 and moved into their retirement home on Ranchette Road.
“I enjoyed talking with her and her relatives about her life and how people lived in days past,” the mayor said. “It is important that we not lose those histories and life experiences because they help us better understand our own lives.”
According to demographers at the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of centenarians in the U.S. grew from over 53,000 in 2010 to more than 90,000 in 2020, making it one of the fastest growing age groups in the U.S. While that may sound like a lot, far less than 1 percent of the U.S. population reaches that magic mark. It is natural that we recognize those who do make it and wonder if they somehow discovered the magic elixir that mankind has searched for over the centuries. What are their secrets to that ultimate success?
In his 15 years as mayor of Milton, Joe Lockwood has probably met more local centenarians than anyone else – about a dozen in total. All but one of them were women, the only exception being Al Rowe, now 102, who was an executive in the bakery industry before retirement. About half were born in this area. Others moved to Milton to be close to children or grandchildren. The majority were educated and had successful careers. They tended to be alert and aware of the modern world. “In short, they cared about life,” says the former mayor.
“They changed from horses to jets in their lives and cherished their memories,” Lockwood said. “They also cared about the future of the next generation.”
Joe recalls Elsada “Elsie” Duncan (1908 – 2019). “I danced with her at her 100th birthday party. About 10 years later I received a call from her family inviting me to another birthday party for her 110th.”
Born in Jamaica, Elsie and her family moved to Milton in 1995. Deeply religious, she lived a long and productive life thanks in part to her family who loved her and kept her in their lives.
Joe also remembers the celebration for Etta Allen (1914-2019) who lived to be 104. Joe presented a City of Milton 100th Birthday Proclamation to her at a party at her home on Bethany Road attended by four generations of her family.
“Etta was very involved with her family and embraced life to the fullest,” Joe said.
Byron Foster, a retired engineer with NASA, fondly recalls his mother Willie Mae Foster (1910–2012). The youngest of seven children, she lived on Hopewell Road, beside the Pearson’s store that was demolished a few years ago. Her father died before she was born, and the family was very poor. Willie Mae picked cotton, beans and other crops for local farmers from a very young age to help feed her family. She frequently spoke about storing sweet potatoes under her house as a child so the family would always have enough to eat. She often recalled that while picking cotton near the entrance to today’s Manor neighborhood when she was 8 years old, someone yelled from a nearby hilltop, “the war is over, the war is over.” World War 1 had finally ended.
Willie Mae and her husband Herschell (1911– 989) built a home on Belle Isle Road in Sandy Springs (Pole Town community) in 1934. Willie Mae lived in their house for 70 years until she moved to nearby Mount Vernon Towers senior living community in 2004 where her 100th birthday party was held. Fifty people came to pay their respects.
So, what is the secret to a long life? Most experts would agree that a positive attitude and the ability to manage stress are key. Good genes are important too. As my beloved Aunt Mikki used to say, “enjoy the process.”