Opinion: Celebrate Spring with the Dunwoody Garden Club on April 26th

After a year’s hiatus, the Dunwoody Garden Club will again host its annual Card Party on April 26, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dunwoody Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

What can you expect at the party? You’ll find tables set up for bridge or your game of choice, a luncheon, a silent auction, and a fashion show by Chico's at Northpoint. You’re sure to recognize some of your friends and neighbors decked out for the fashion show: Pam Tallmadge, Cathy Cobbs, Carolyn Daniels, Eleanor Barber, Meredy Shortal, and last but not least, me!

Several businesses have stepped up to sponsor the event. The platinum sponsor is MetroDerm Center for Plastic Surgery, and the gold sponsor is Dermatology Specialist of Georgia. The City of Dunwoody is the silver sponsor and is joined by Face Haven as the bronze sponsor.

The silent auction includes 'must have' plants, plus plenty of generous gift certificates from salons, spas, restaurants and other local establishments. In addition to gift certificates from Budi’s Sushi, Café Intermezzo, and Capital Grille, you’ll also be able to bid on hair, nail and spa packages from businesses like Bernadettes, Woodhouse Day Spa and Angela Michael Skincare & Spa. And it doesn’t stop there. Look for a member knitted baby sweater, gardening paraphernalia, household items, autographed books from local authors, artwork from local artists, fine jewelry items and more!

You might have expected the group to slow down their community projects because they were forced to cancel their 2021 fundraiser, but they didn’t let that hiccup get in their way. Instead, they embarked on more community outreach programs such as conducting a November food drive for the Community Action Center (CAC) and making/donating holiday decorations in December and Valentine flower arrangements in February.

Members also donated $1,000 for scholarships to worthy Georgia Students and are collecting new clothing and toiletry items for The Georgia Regional Hospital and the VA Hospital. They are never short of ideas and are also collecting aluminum can tabs for the Ronald McDonald House, wine corks to be recycled, and just recently restaurant-wrapped take-out utensils that will be used by an organization that feeds the homeless.

And let’s not forget their primary function — beautifying our community. The Dunwoody Garden Club has four major Dig in the Dirt projects. Since 2013, this small but mighty group of 45 volunteers has maintained the flower beds at the entrance to Brook Run Park. When you see colorful seasonal flowers, it is because they devote two ‘all hands on deck days’ a year to pruning and changing out flower beds.

They also partnered with the Friends of the Library to beautify the library entrance landscaping, and now they maintain this area, changing out the annuals in the spring and fall to add seasonal color. Additionally, they installed and continue to maintain the tropical plants in the library’s atrium.

In 2018, they took on the beautification of Windwood Hollow Park, just off Peeler Road. They planted hundreds of daffodil bulbs for a colorful spring showing and have also installed perennials around the park sign. Look for the tiny free library maintained by one of the members.

Ticket Information

Tickets: $30

Cutoff date: April 17

Ticket information, order form: dunwoodygardenclub.com. Mail the order form and payment to Dunwoody Garden Club, 4983 Lakeland Woods Court

Contact: Bonnie Barton, bonniebarton@bellsouth.net or 770-639-3510

Order your tickets now for this festive event. You won’t want to miss it.