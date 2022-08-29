Opinion: Catfish, art and maybe more

Okay, it’s time. Let’s talk about that catfish place I mentioned the other day – Southern Flavor in the charming town of Cave Spring, Ga., not too far from Rome.
Southern Flavor was founded in 2011 in nearby Cedartown by James and Bronwyn Bridges, who operate the restaurant together. The Cave Spring location opened in 2013. But running two restaurants is a lot of work and does not leave much time for family, and family is important to the Bridges. For that reason, the Cedartown location was closed the year that the Cave Spring location opened, and today – almost 10 years after opening – it draws loyal fans from Cave Spring, Cedartown, Rome and even Atlanta.
Like many restaurants, Southern Flavor faced challenges during the peak of the pandemic.
“We had to do curbside pickup only,” Bronwyn says, “but our town really supported us.”
I first visited Southern Flavor for lunch one Friday afternoon. I’d spent the morning poking around Cave Spring. But then lunchtime rolled around, and the stomach growled. It was subtle, but it could not be ignored.
“Time to eat,” it whispered.
But eat where? Standing there in the July sun at the main intersection in the middle of the town, I looked around.
And there it was: a big “ALL YOU CAN EAT CATFISH” sign hanging more or less over Southern Flavor’s front door. “HOT N TASTY,” it proclaimed, “EVERY DAY.”
Clearly, this was a message from God.
Like all the best Southern signs, this one featured art too – in this case, a happy-looking catfish with a big ol’ grin and blue fins and kind of purple lips, plus a big, puffy chef’s hat sitting jauntily upon its head.
Like many folks, I’ve had my heart broken by catfish places. I remember one, several years ago, where the catfish plate offered just three little whole catfish, each about 6 inches long. A 6-inch-long catfish doesn’t have a lot to offer. Heavens above, they were shorter than my fork. I should have known. That place had no catfish on its sign.
But this one did – plus those words “ALL YOU CAN EAT.” Was something great about to begin?
I wanted to find out. So, in I went, and a few minutes later I was looking at the menu. There were many possibilities to choose from. But I only had eyes for one.
“Are they whole catfish?” I asked my server.
“No, they’re filets,” she said.
Filets, eh? Okay. Promising.
“But are they good?” I asked.
“Folks like ‘em,” she said. She looked straight at me when she said it, so I expected she was telling the truth.
And so, thus encouraged, I jumped right in and ordered all-you-could-eat catfish, hoping that neither the fish on the sign nor the server by the table had led me astray.
In a few minutes here comes the plate.
And there it was. Oh my.
To say that what I saw was catfish is like saying that the Mona Lisa is a picture of a girl. The catfish looked magnificent. And there were two of those big ol’ filets on the plate. Two!
“Let me know if you want more,” my server said.
I settled back in the chair, picked up my fork, and took a bite.
Heaven. Pure heaven. Things were off to a good start.
A couple of weeks later, in the interest of accurate reporting, I go back. Yes, research can be tough. But I do it for you.
We arrive midmorning and spend a couple of hours wandering through the town’s centerpiece park and checking out its namesake cave. Then it’s time for lunch. We make our way to the catfish sign and go on in.
Pretty soon we’re seated on one side of a brown wood table. Across from us, owners James and Bronwyn are snuggled together just the tiniest little bit. You can tell that they’re a couple. It shows in their eyes – and it shows in the food they create.
We order. Then, waiting for our food to arrive, we talk about what makes this catfish so good.
It starts with the filets, Bronwyn says, which are in the 5- to 7-ounce range. There are no catfish chips here, only the real deal – thick and moist and flavorful. They’re marinated first, then breaded and cooked to order.
“We always try to do everything fresh,” Bronwyn says, adding that that’s a big reason this catfish is so popular.
But the little things are important, too, and James talks about one of them: the flour used to bread the fish. These filets are breaded with flour, not corn meal, and the breading flour is always kept fresh.
“We go through two 25-pound bags of flour a week,” he says, adding, “I don’t want my fish to have pimples on it.”
Pimply fish? If you’ve fried much flour-breaded fish, you know what he means. But the catfish I’m looking at has the complexion of a newborn child.
But how does it taste? Ahhh! This catfish is the real deal. And yes, I ordered more.
In addition to the all-you-can-eat plate, there’s also a regular plate with a single fillet. There’s a lot of other great stuff at Southern Flavor, too. Popular entries include broasted chicken, excellent jumbo wings, fried chicken livers, and an ever-changing lineup of daily specials. The sides, also homemade, are equally good; be sure to try the collard greens, mac and cheese, and fried okra.
There’s also a special homemade dessert each day, with lemon pie available all the time.
It’s like eating at your momma’s house. It’s like eating at home.
Yeah, I know this isn’t a restaurant review column. But some things supersede categorization. Good catfish is one of them.
Another is sharing good catfish with somebody special. You’ll know who that is when that certain someone comes along.
How do you know? I’m not sure. That part has always been a sweet mystery.
But you will. And you do.
You just know.
Southern Flavor is located at 2 Alabama Street in Cave Spring. It is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. For more info, call the restaurant at (706) 777-8707.