Opinion: Can anyone just read me the news?

Despite the histrionics that accompanied Tucker Carlson getting sacked at Fox News, for all you dropping subscriptions and vowing to never tune in to the network, I have a word of sensible advice: Relax.
Before I go on, I lean toward being a reasonable conservative, believing there’s plenty of room to meet somewhere in the middle. Unless of course you throw loony AOC and her mob into the mix. There’s just no fixing that mess.
Back to the dearly departed Tucker, there’s no need to shed a tear or have a telethon for the smarmy former TV host whose annual salary was a reported $20 million.
Before all you Tucker fans go berserk, think about that number and mull around what he did to bring value to his industry.
You see, here’s the problem with TV news today, especially when looking at the major networks. Having a proclivity to being a news junkie at an extremely early age, my favorite stuffed animals were named after local Los Angeles news anchors (my favorite was a worn-out bear named “George Putnam,” who loyally slept next to me all those nights).
These days, television news personalities have very little personality. Go ahead and tell me I’m being harsh on the boobs who are supposedly delivering the news from inside the boob tube.
Here’s the test (and I know my readers are at the top of the intelligence spectrum): Name the anchors at any national network newscast. Go ahead and strain away while I go make a sandwich.
Give up? I can’t name any either.
I’m longing for the days when we had Walter Cronkite or Chet Huntley-David Brinkley tandem delivering the news every night. No entertainment, per se. It was a Jack Webb moment. Just the facts, ma’am.
That was when we had our news delivered from gentlemen we believed were honest. Is it any wonder that Cronkite was called “the most trusted man in America” for all those years?
Even local anchors were trusted to be shining beacons of journalistic integrity. In Bakersfield, the dean of news was Burleigh Smith and his word was gospel. Except Burleigh had a propensity to have full blown giggling fits while trying to introduce a story.
Considered by many to be the “godfather of television news” in Bakersfield, I got to know Burleigh a little bit, not as a fledgling journalist, but as his (are you ready for this) milkman.
One summer job among my repertoire of positions designed to pay for college, had me delivering milk to residential areas. Not having a regular route, I was the “go-to” guy when one of the regulars was on vacation. I had keys to all these houses and deposited milk in customers’ refrigerators. There were a few early mornings when Burleigh must’ve had a tough time foregoing a lawn chair for his Sealy, so I deposited him in his house as well.
Later on, I became enlightened as a member of the town’s media to understand the reason behind Burleigh’s after-lunch guffaws.
These days, like any of you frustrated with the whole news-delivering process, might be screaming: “JUST READ ME THE NEWS.”
I don’t think that will ever happen. I’m thinking about naming my yet to be adopted pooch “George Putnam.” I know he’ll be trusted.