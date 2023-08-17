Opinion: Brookhaven honors Lynwood Park School with historic marker

In June 2023, a historic marker for Lynwood Park Elementary and High School was installed in front of the former school on Osborne Road by the City of Brookhaven. The Lynwood Park Foundation has made it their mission to see the history of Lynwood Park remembered and honored.
The large plaque reads, “Lynwood Park Elementary and High School, 1949-1968.” At the top of the marker is an image of a red schoolhouse, the first school built for the community. Minnie Lee Cates donated the land and J.C. Lynn served as administrator of the estate.
In 1949, the community purchased land at the end of Osborne Road for a new school. The land was deeded to DeKalb County, and the county built the new school. Jeanes Supervisor Narvie Harris, DeKalb School Superintendent Jim Cherry, Principal Harvey Coleman and PTA President Mrs. McDaniel were all present for the groundbreaking.
Following the Brown vs. Board of Education 1954 Supreme Court ruling stating that separate public schools for Black and White students were unconstitutional, Georgia built new schools or made improvements to Black schools, but segregation continued. Lynwood School and other schools in Georgia that were built or had additions constructed are known as equalization schools. Despite these changes, facilities, books and supplies at the schools were not equal.
The original enrollment of Lynwood School consisted of students from Doraville, Chamblee, and those already in the Lynwood Park community. The students came from a consolidation of Black schools in the north part of DeKalb County.
After the class of 1968 graduated, the school closed, and high school-age students were integrated into Cross Keys High School and Chamblee High School. Elementary-age students were assigned to Jim Cherry, Montgomery, and Huntley Hills Elementary School.
The newly installed marker begins with this paragraph: “This was the site of Lynwood Park Elementary and High School, home of the Mighty Rattlers, from 1949 until 1968. As the oldest African American community in DeKalb County, Lynwood Park was known for its unity, strength, and independence in an era of legal, racial segregation.”
Kathy Wells provided leadership and perseverance to see the marker designed, completed and installed. “The Lynwood Park Foundation is committed to our mission, which includes preserving the history of our community and ancestors past and present. We strongly felt our history needed to be recorded and recognized. In 2020, our organization partnered with the city of Brookhaven leaders in ensuring that the city recognized and preserved the history of the original Lynwood Park Community.”
The City of Brookhaven adopted a resolution recognizing the historic importance of the Lynwood Park community and school on Oct. 13, 2020.
Wells and the Lynwood Park Foundation sought recognition for a “…community of people who not only created their own history, homes, churches, schools, and businesses, more importantly they built an astute bond of love, protection, and unity for one another. We stand proud of our organization and the city of Brookhaven for standing strong in spirit and determination to recognize our ancestors.”