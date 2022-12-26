Opinion: Books and bookshops and writers, oh my!

What is it about books about bookshops? Or books? No, not all of them are engaging, witty, and informative, but these three are.
“The Mayfair Bookshop” by Eliza Knight
This is the second book I've read that shifts between the story of Nancy Mitford and that of a modern-day character who is visiting the Heywood Hill bookshop in London where Nancy worked during WW II. The first was “The Bookseller's Secret.”
This time, curator Lucy St. Clair is in search of books for a client's library and is also seeking the answer to a family mystery involving Nancy Mitford.
This book added additional detail to what I'd learned about Mitford's life in the earlier book, and I was fascinated by all of it. The two tales are carefully intertwined and the mystery is satisfactorily resolved. All in all, a delightful read, one I highly recommend.
“The Lost for Words Bookshop” by Stephanie Butland
Another book set in a bookshop? Of course, I loved it. Yes, I reveled in the books mentioned, but I was also fascinated by the main characters: Loveday, Nathan, and Archie. Loveday, whose story it is, has worked in the Lost for Words bookshop for six years. It is a refuge, a hideaway, and her world is books, so much so that she has first lines of novels she loves tattoed on her skin. The tale of how she emerges from her shell drew me in. The why behind her pesonality, her need not to engage with others, is slowly revealed. Ultimately it is a story of love and loss, not only in the romantic sense, but in the family sense. I predict you'll find yourself rooting for Loveday, Nathan, and Archie as I did. I tried to savor the book, but instead I stayed up late several nights because I couldn't put it down.
“The Bar Harbor Retirement Home for Famous Writers (and Their Muses)” by Terri-Lynne DeFino
I loved this book for its tale of writers, the writing process, and more! I expected it to be a cozy mystery, perhaps along the lines of the “Thursday Murder Club.” Silly for me to think one retirement home would be like another. A cozy mystery it is not! If you don't care for sex and cursing, this is not the book for you, but if you want a view into writers' lives, you'll be fascinated. It's a " ... whimsical, moving novel about a retirement home for literary legends who spar, conjure up new stories, and almost magically change the lives of the people around them." As an author, I treasured insights into the writing process. When one writer comments, "You made him Polish?" and hears back, "It just happened. Surprised the hell out of me too," I laughed aloud. It confirmed for me that I'm not the only one who doesn't always know where my work is headed. Things DO just spring to mind. It's a beautifully written story that has stayed with me even as I've begun another book. I highly recommend it.
Now, I must turn my attention to writing my next book. I wonder what surprises my characters will have in store for me as the story unfolds.