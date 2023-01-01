Opinion: Blacksmithing, essential yesterday, a way ‘back to simpler times’ today

The work of a blacksmith was crucial to everyday life in small farming communities. Blacksmiths made tools, horseshoes and plowshares. They were called on to repair horse-drawn wagons and they made railroad spikes and railroad tools.
According to Vivian Price’s 1983 book “Past Memories, Present Progress, Future Dreams, a History of the Community and City of Chamblee,” there was a blacksmith shop in the early 1900s near the Chamblee railroad depot. Robert Hardin is listed in the 1910 census with a blacksmith shop on Peachtree Road in Cross Keys.
The blacksmith shop of James Cephas Spruill was near the Dunwoody Depot, located between where CVS and Chevron are on Chamblee Dunwoody Road. His shop was in the triangle that is formed by today’s Nandina Lane, Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road. The census records of 1920 and 1930 indicate Spruill continued working as a blacksmith for many years.
His son, Sentell Spruill, was also a blacksmith. His shop was behind the farmhouse where he and Emma Spruill lived on the property where Dunwoody Baptist Church is today.
John W. Ball worked as a blacksmith at his home on today’s Roswell Road where Big Trees is located. He and wife Margaret Adams Ball built a log cabin, two wells, a barn and a blacksmith shop on their property. John Ball made wagon wheels, plows, and shod mules in his blacksmith shop. The property was along a wagon road that led to Roswell.
Two other blacksmiths are listed in the 1910 census in Dunwoody, both near the depot and the railroad tracks. Zebulon Reeve also had a blacksmith shop in the area where Chamblee Dunwoody Road forks at Roberts Drive. He is listed on the 1910 census with his wife Sarah Reeve and six children.
William Allgood was a horse shoer and blacksmith, listed in 1910 with wife Mary and eight children. Their street name is identified as Sandy Spring Road, an early name for Mount Vernon Road as it leads to Sandy Springs.
William J. Donaldson, who built the farmhouse at Donaldson-Bannister Farm in 1870, was a blacksmith. The blacksmith shop was in the small buildings down the hill from the house and caretaker’s house.
The large estate known as Glenridge Hall (now demolished) at Glenridge Drive and Abernathy Drive included a blacksmith shop. An estate this large and with several horses needed a blacksmith shop on the property.
Another blacksmith shop in Chamblee was built in 1917 as part of World War I encampment Camp Gordon. Ten paddocks for horses, a blacksmith shop, housing for veterinarians and a mess hall were all part of the Remount Station built at Camp Gordon. In 1920, Joel Logan, Singer Moon and Claude Lynch were still employed at the Camp Gordon blacksmith shop.
Not every blacksmith considered that their occupation. Farmers, such as Ambrey Carpenter at the corner of Tilly Mill Road and Mount Vernon Road, also were skilled blacksmiths but considered farming their principal work.
If you are interested in learning the skills of a blacksmith, classes are offered at the Spruill Center for the Arts in Dunwoody. Falls classes just began and are full, but more will be available in January according to instructor Mike Romeo.
Romeo took a class himself when his sons bought him a gift certificate for Spruill Center for the Arts. He enjoyed the class, adding “The original blacksmiths mostly made tools. I find it fascinating that if I need a tool to complete a project, I just make it. You really can't say that about many other trades. Tradespeople used to go to a blacksmith for that needed tool. Today, you go to a big box store for a tool.”
“Blacksmithing as a hobby is a way to detach from the fast-paced technology driven world and make something useful or create art out of a piece of metal,” suggests Romeo. “I think the renewed interest in blacksmithing today has a basis in people wanting to get back to simpler times where you can take pride in what you've made and actually use physical labor to make it - no button pushing.”