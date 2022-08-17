Opinion: Birmingham Crossroads committed to the past in the midst of change

In the early days of our history wherever two or more roads – often not much more than trails – crossed, a small village might develop. A general store, perhaps operated by the original settler or landowner, would be built. Then a few more buildings would be added: a public house or tavern, then barns, fences, doctor’s office, church, post office and more farms. Some crossroads villages became towns or otherwise retained their identity through the decades, Crabapple in Milton, for example. Others disappeared. Fields Crossroads, also in Milton, is one example. Birmingham Crossroads at the intersection of Birmingham Highway, Birmingham Road and its extension Hickory Flat Road is our topic for today.

Its name is somewhat a mystery. There are more than a dozen towns and cities in the U.S. named Birmingham, presumably named after the English city. One of Birmingham Crossroads’ early residents Wade McCurry (1888-1973) challenged that notion according to a circa 1960s interview in a local newspaper. According to McCurry, the crossroads community got its name shortly after the Civil War from the odor of meat cooking in log homes that smelled like “burnin’ hams” to farmers from the mountains who camped in the community en route to Atlanta to sell their produce. True or not? Sounds possible.

Wade and his wife Mentora Wood McCurry (1890-1984) settled in the community in 1907 on 125 acres near the intersection of today’s Birmingham Highway and Hickory Flats Road. Wade grew cotton which he processed at a cotton gin in Canton. His grandson Doug McCurry who lives with his wife Charna on the 3 acres remaining of the original farm says that his grandfather would leave the house at 3 a.m. with his wagon full of cotton for the 12-mile trip to Canton and return 12 hours later due to the poor roads.

The McCurrys are committed historic preservationists in the midst of dramatic changes over the years in the community. They have maintained the half dozen 75- to 100-year-old farm buildings on the property and live in a house Doug’s grandfather built. Doug says “it is important to me to keep what was here.”

Another example of preservation during change is the Thomas B. Newton House set behind some office buildings on Hickory Flat Road. It is a City of Milton Historic Site. Built around the close of the Civil War, the building has had various uses, including a boarding house for traveling salesmen and teachers and a general store. It has been substantially renovated and today is used as an office for a private company.

The beautiful Scottsdale Farms nursery is another tribute to the past. The timber framed structure was built in 1998 using the age old, sophisticated mortise-and-tenon technique to join the structural elements together.

Matilda’s popular outdoor music venue is a further sign of the changes in the community.

Birmingham has no defined boundaries. In a way it is a state of mind with a sense of commitment. Stretching roughly from the Cherokee County line to the north and west, to Freemanville Road to the east and the Providence Church settlement to the south, it is a large area. Elegant housing developments, side by side with beautiful existing horse farms and more traditional homes help define the area.

Go north at the crossroads, then down a winding driveway, that was once a road to cotton fields. Go through the woods past a 19th century farmhouse to the home of Lillian Cole. A retired teacher of home economics, Lillian appreciates the history of the area. She tells many stories of early inhabitants. One of her erstwhile neighbors lived right on the county line, she says, so he could move his moonshine equipment quickly from one county to the other if the revenuers were coming.

“People said he was a good man because no one got sick and no one died from his whiskey,” she says with a laugh.

Lautrell Gardner lived as a child at the corner of Birmingham Road and Freemanville Road. She recalls that back in the 1940s, Birmingham Road was the only paved road and that her family stored cotton seed on the second floor of their house. As a child, her grandmother Mary Magdalene Phillips (1876-1962) picked scrap cotton left over in the field after the cotton was picked to raise enough money to buy herself a sewing machine. Lautrell’s grandfather, Charlie Hillard Phillips (1874-1932), was a carpenter who walked to wherever he was building a house with a saw, hammer, nails and measuring tape. He built several houses on Freemanville Road singlehandedly. Her father-in-law, Sherman Leonidas Gardner (1879-1948), was sheriff in Alpharetta. “He carried no gun and had no car. All he had was a blackjack, a badge and handcuffs, and all the kids in town were scared to death of him.”

Seasoned residents speak fondly of the Buice’s Country Store – with a post office in the rear – built in 1930 on the main corner of the crossroads by Homer and Laura Buice. It replaced the original store that had burned down. Beginning in 1947, son Doyle Buice and wife Betty operated the store until the 1990s. For the past three years it has been home to the popular Seven Acre BarNGrill and is a City of Milton Historic Site.