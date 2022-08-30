Opinion: Billy Albertson, from sharecropper to gardening inspiration

When Billy Vernon Albertson (1932–2021) passed away last August our community lost an extraordinary treasure. Born the son of sharecroppers, Billy lived a unique life and became a local celebrity. He was the subject of two books and numerous video and newspaper interviews about his life. He was a link from the present to the past in North Fulton County.

People who met Billy felt blessed. He was just that sort of person. He was loved and cherished and widely respected.

Renea Winchester is the author of the book “In the Garden with Billy: Lessons Learned about Life Love and Tomatoes.” When she first met Billy in 2008, she wrote “Billy’s pale blue eyes sparkled with life. He smiled, providing me with a glimpse of a soul pure and without guile.” A makeshift sign in front of Billy’s house that said “Goats for Sale” led Renea to stop at the urging of her daughter that fateful day. Their fortuitous meeting began a friendship that lasted for the rest of Billy’s life.

What followed were many years of helping in Billy’s garden with Billy’s daughters, learning how this wonderful man with a limited education tilled his garden and inspired people who visited from all over the world to soak up his simple outlook on life.

Billy was born in Roswell on Etris Road in a house owned by his mother’s uncle Bill Etris, for whom Etris Road was named. The house had no electricity or plumbing. Billy’s parents Egbert Albertson (1892-1975) and Ola Bell Albertson (1891-1969) were sharecroppers on the property. This system of farming was common in Georgia where a tenant paid rent to a landowner farmer in the form of a percentage of the tenant’s annual crop. Billy, the 10th of 11 children, and his parents and siblings, moved every few years, always seeking a better home or better soil. They did not occupy a house with electricity and plumbing until 1945.

Billy’s father raised cotton for 30 years as a sharecropper before he saved enough to buy a small farm in Birmingham in 1945 near the Liberty Grove Church on the Cherokee County line. He grew cotton, which in the early 1940s remained Georgia’s premier cash crop despite the boll weevil and declining cotton prices. Egbert struggled to earn a living under those conditions, and in 1950 sold his farm and purchased a small farm from his oldest son across Birmingham Highway from today’s Scottsdale Farms. There, he raised chickens, up to 6,000 at a time. It was a good business. He could grow 4-pound chickens in 12 weeks and earn more money than picking cotton for a year.

Billy told the story that as a teenager he earned money by catching squirrels and selling them for 25 to 50 cents to the Buice’s General Store in Birmingham where they hung in a shed beside the store.

In 1948, Billy left Milton High School at the age of 16 and went to work in his brother’s mobile sawmill business earning $6 per day. Following a serious accident at the sawmill, Billy tried a variety of jobs before finding work at Crabapple Sausage Company. He worked as a butcher for half a century at two sausage companies and at grocery stores before devoting full time to his garden beginning around 2000.

In 1955, he married Marjorie Mary Cornelison (1935-2008) and five years later built a brick home on Hardscrabble Road. His 1 ½ acre backyard garden was home to Billy’s vegetables, several milk cows and later to his chickens and herd of goats. As Roswell urbanized, Billy held firm, and he and his garden became quite famous. Billy’s daughter, Janet Bobeng, and her husband Greg, recently moved into the house.

Janet loved to garden with her dad.

“Every spring we had a garden together,” Janet says. “He was my garden buddy and I was his garden girl.“

Following Marjorie’s death, Janet, her sister Denise Huntley, and friends the McEntegart family, Renea Winchester and Abbe Laboda, devoted many hours helping Billy maintain his garden. I know they feel that they gained the most from their time spent with Billy. According to Abbe, Billy represented a lost generation who made do with what they had and shared it with others.

Billy often reminisced about Roswell as it once was. In a 1987 Atlanta Constitution article he said “When I was a boy, you might call it a one-man town. The mayor and maybe the police chief ran it.”

Billy was a Mason for 65 years and was Worshipful Master of the Alpharetta Lodge twice. He was a deacon of the Mount Oliver Baptist Church in Roswell for many years.