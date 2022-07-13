Have you missed the big indoor book sales at the Dunwoody Library? I sure have, so it made my day when I received the latest Friends of the Library newsletter (FODL) with this announcement from Jackie Wiley, president of the FODL: “We are excited to be able to get back to having indoor sales. Due to space limitations, we will be dividing the sales into a children's sale and an adults' sale. Both will be held in the Williams Room.”
With only four-legged children in our family, I’ll pass on the children’s book sale, but the August adults’ sale is already marked on my calendar.
• Children’s and YA book sale – July 8, 9 and 11, 2022.
• Big 4-day Adults’ book sale – August 25, 26, 27, and 29, 2022.
Two summer events mean the FODL volunteers are hard at work organizing books, magazines, and more. Meanwhile, their ongoing sale in the Dunwoody Library lobby offers “armchair travel” through mysteries with a sense of place, a theme that continues through June. Come July, “beach reading” takes over as the theme. For the big events, the FODL accepts cash, credit cards, and checks; but lobby sales require cash and correct change. Not sure you can come up with the correct change? Consider donating the difference to help the FODL in their support of the Dunwoody Library and the Dekalb County Public Library System.
The other good news is that the group has resumed taking donations of gently used books during regular library hours. For a detailed list of other materials they accept, visit https://friendsofdunwoodylibrary.com. In general, they accept books, magazines, DVDs, records (LPs), audiobooks, puzzles and games. I delivered three bags of fiction and reference books last week in my never-ending quest to free up more space on my bookshelves.
The FODL newsletter also included an informative update from long-time Dunwoody Branch Manager Elizabeth Meszaros-Bardoczi.
• Checkouts of chromebooks are now available at the Dunwoody branch.
• “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program is open for youngsters and adults. Sign up: Summer Reading
• During the summer, most children’s activities are outside or pickup for “Take and Make.”
• In-house programming for adults may be scheduled in the meeting room (limited attendance).
• StoryWalk® displays continue at Brook Run Park and Dunwoody Nature Center, in partnership with Dunwoody Parks and Recreation, DeKalb County Public Library, and DeKalb County Library.
The library offerings, the FODL’s two big events, and the ongoing lobby sale offer plenty of reading fun for the community this summer. When I picture the FODL volunteers, I see a team of Energizer bunnies scurrying around. They accept and catalog the donations. They organize books for sale by genre and author, something not many groups do. They pack up unsold books to donate to other organizations and to store for future sales. And they do it all again.
Are you a book lover? An avid reader? An Energizer bunny? If the answer to any of these questions is yes, consider volunteering for the FODL. Email them at vp@friendsofdunwoodylibrary.com and let them know your area of interest. They’d love to have you.