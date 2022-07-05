Opinion: Baseball, tomatoes and the ‘Mater Man’

When James Ray Bagwell (1929–2021) passed away last year, our area lost a colorful and appreciated citizen. Born in Alpharetta, James attended Milton High School and the University of Georgia where he played outfield for the Bulldogs’ baseball team. He led the team in RBIs and home runs in his senior year. In 1950 he signed with the Detroit Tigers and played with the Jamestown, N.Y. Falcons and the Thomasville, Ga. Tigers, both Tiger farm teams. He spent the next four years in the Army at Ft Rucker, Alabama, where he played baseball while earning the rank of lieutenant. He was married to Sarah Hughes Bagwell (1920–2015) in 1954.
James was a baseball player at a time when baseball was king in Alpharetta, Milton and the surrounding area. Boys raised on farms played the game with bats or sticks on ball fields or open pastures. Some, like George Napoleon “Nap” Rucker (1887 – 1970) and his nephew Johnny Rucker (1917–1985) were born in Crabapple and are the stuff of legends. Nap pitched for the Brooklyn Superbas/Dodgers and led the league in shutouts during his 10-year career. Johnny, “The Crabapple Comet,” played outfield for the New York Giants for six seasons.
James Bagwell, on the other hand, decided that being a farmer took precedence over baseball. After serving in the Army, he returned home to his 30-acre family farm in Webb, Georgia, where he started a dairy business. With 200 cows he produced milk for the Atlanta Dairies cooperative until 1974 when Ga. 400 construction cut through the dairy, making it necessary for James to sell his property. His daughter, Selena Bagwell Turner, operated a feed store on the adjacent property until 1994 (Atlanta Dairies closed in 2004).
Next, he bought his family’s current 15-acre property on Tidwell Road in Alpharetta adjacent to his mother’s parents’ property. He planted a few tomato plants in his garden, which through word of mouth grew to become a substantial business, earning him the title of “The Mater Man.” He grew several varieties, especially Big Beef, accounting for about half of his crop, Parks Whoppers and Early Bird. Today 1,200 to 1,500 plants are put into the ground every year by his descendants who run the tomato business.
James had the gift of gab and loved to talk about baseball, politics and local family history with his customers. His grandson, Kyle Turner, says “people quickly learned that they could not out talk him.” Sometimes, folks would stop by just to chat – or listen – and pick up a few tomatoes of course. Somehow baseball and tomatoes seemed to go together when gabbing with James.
Carlos Lee Bagwell, a cousin and close friend, describes James as “a hard worker and a good businessman with strong opinions that he was not afraid to express. Baseball and tomatoes were his summer passion.”
Good news, Selena and her sons, Kyle and Ryan Turner, and their wives, Adrienne and Hayley, will continue to grow and sell tomatoes at the farm when the tomatoes are ready in July. Address: 180 Tidwell Drive, Alpharetta. Facebook: Mater Man Produce.