Opinion: Baseball an Atlanta pastime during World War II

During World War II, the Atlanta Amateur Baseball League included not only businesses, but teams representing military bases and military operations of Atlanta, as well as military hospital Lawson General. Atlanta was divided into the City League and the Scott League.
City League included baseball teams from Lawson General Hospital, Georgia Power, Whittier Mills (cotton mill along the Chattahoochee River on west side of Atlanta), Bell Bombers (Bell Aircraft Corporation), Camp Conley Ordnance Depot and Naval Air Station Atlanta.
The Scott League included Army Air Base, Lawson MDTS (Medical Department Technicians School), Optimists, 17th Machine Records (Fort McPherson), Genuine Parts, and Hapeville. The Optimists team represented the Atlanta Optimists Club.
Naval Air Station Atlanta first began in 1941 as U.S. Naval Aviation Reserve Base and was located where Chamblee’s DeKalb Peachtree Airport is today. Lawson General Hospital was constructed and opened April 1941 next door to the naval base where the IRS and CDC Chamblee are located. During World War II, both places had teams participating in amateur sports. In addition to barracks, hospital wards, mess hall, headquarters and the MDTS building, Lawson General Hospital had a baseball field.
On Sunday, May 24, 1942, Naval Aviation Reserve Base played Army Air Base of Candler Field. The game took place at Ponce de Leon Ballpark, home of the Atlanta Crackers. The Navy planned to bring their mascot billy goat to the game, while the Army would bring their mule. On May 25, the newspapers reported that Navy beat Army 8 to 5 in front of 3,000 fans. (Atlanta Constitution, May 22, 1942, “Navy bolsters line-up for game with Army”)
The fifth annual tournament of Atlanta Amateur Baseball Federation was held at Ponce de Leon Park on August 24, 1943. Whittier Mills beat Georgia Power 8 to 4, and Naval Air Station Atlanta beat Southern Railway 16 to 6. (Atlanta Constitution, August 24, 1943, “Whittier, Navy win; twin bill at Poncey tonight”)
In July of 1944, Naval Air Station Atlanta and Lawson General Hospital were scheduled to play each other at Ponce de Leon Ballpark. The price of admission was proof of a war bond purchase. Following the game, an exhibition of warfare was planned. The winner of the game would go on to play the Camp Siebert team of Gadsden, Alabama.
Both teams had former professional baseball players who had been called to duty. John Pesky, who was the American League rookie of the year in 1942 and played for the Boston Red Sox, was on the Naval Air Station team. Bobby Kennedy of the Chicago White Sox played third base for Naval Air Station. He had recently won his wings as a Marine flier at Pensacola base, before being transferred to Atlanta. Former Atlanta Crackers Larry Miller and Buddy Bates were also on the Naval Air Station team.
Luke Appling, a former Atlanta Cracker and Chicago White Sox player, led the Lawson General Hospital team. He was the American League batting champion of 1943 and later inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Another former Cracker playing for Lawson was Johnny Hill. (Atlanta Constitution, July 7, 1944, “Air Station and Lawson Play Bond Tilt Tonight”)
The Atlanta Crackers minor league baseball team and the Atlanta Black Crackers also played during the years of World War II. Baseball was segregated, with Black players and teams not recognized by professional baseball in the U.S. That changed after 1947, when Jackie Robinson joined the Brooklyn Dodgers. The Atlanta Black Crackers played games at Ponce de Leon Ballpark only when the Atlanta Crackers were on the road. Other times they played at Morris Brown College, Morehouse College and Luther Williams Field in Macon. (New Georgia Encyclopedia, georgiaencyclopedia.com)