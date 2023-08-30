Opinion: Authors can trigger a variety of emotions

My two recent reads evoked different emotions — one book was entertaining, while the other was thought-provoking. I found one delightful and the other distressing. Perhaps I should have read them in reverse order, so that I could more easily dispel the cloud created by the second one.
“The Girl Who Knew Too Much” by Amanda Quick
Amanda Quick is a new author for me, and this book, the first in her Burning Cove series, was a great place to start. Set in the 1930s in an exclusive hotel near Hollywood, California, it entertained me with its spunky heroine and a few mystery men.
Rookie reporter Irene is on the scene for a murder or two and, of course, uses her investigative skills to ferret out the murderer and get the story. Along the way, Hollywood moguls and others try to shut down her investigation, but she has no plans to stop.
It's an intriguing mystery with a bit of romance thrown in, and there's more than one mystery solved by the time it's over. I enjoyed the way the author slowly revealed the backgrounds of the main characters as the story progressed. Wanting to know more about each of them was a big reason that I found this book to be a page-turner. I wanted to learn their secrets as much as I wanted to find out who the villain was – and the villain was a shocker.
I highly recommend this book, but I suggest you be prepared to stay up late several nights to finish it. I sure did. This next novel will also keep you awake at night, but for different reasons.
“I have some questions for you” by Rebecca Makkai
I've been struggling to put words to how I feel about this book. It is unquestionably a well-written crime tale, one set in a New England boarding school.
Finally, I found an NPR review that captured its essence:
"This is a dark, uncomfortable story about murder, racism, sexual abuse, grief, the nature of collective memory, privilege, the way humans want to be at the center of tragedy even when they're not, and feeling like an outsider."
The story centers on a crime committed in 1995 at the school, the murder of a promising senior girl. Twenty years later, Bodie Kane, the girl's roommate, answers the call to teach two short mid-semester courses at her alma mater.
Even before she gets there, the question tormented her: Did they convict the right person? What follows is Bode working her way backward and forward as she examines what she remembers, what she may have blocked, and what she could have done differently. Mixed in with the crime at the center of the novel are references to the oh-so many crimes against women that we are now accustomed to hearing about.
It's a thought-provoking book, not just as you try to determine whodunit, but also as you consider today's social environment. What I found most horrifying — yes, horrifying – were the descriptions of what teenage boys said and did to their female classmates in 1995. Do the sexual insults and accusations hurled by these young men have any basis in reality? If so, today’s teenagers inhabit a different world than the one I grew up in. "Dark" is a word that comes to mind as I attempt to describe this book, but somehow, that doesn't begin to touch it.