Opinion: April showers bring books!

That’s right. On Saturday, April 2, The Friends of the Dunwoody Library will be back with a one-day book sale in the Dunwoody Library parking lot at 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road. This time the genre is non-fiction. If you like history, this is the sale for you! The Friends have a large number of history books, many in excellent condition. They received a large donation of books about the Civil War, so if that topic tickles your fancy, you won’t want to miss out on this opportunity.

It’s not all about history, though. You can also shop for other adult nonfiction topics: art, business, law, religion, drama, poetry, travel, health, math, science and other topics. Prices vary, and cash or credit/debit payments are accepted. As always, proceeds support the Dunwoody Library and the DeKalb County Public Library System.

This is a true community event. High school students will set up and take down the display, and the FODL volunteers will staff the sales tables. This hard-working volunteer group is looking forward to a time when they can resume longer events with books, DVDs and other materials in all genres, but when is still an unknown.

For now, for safety, the FODL plans to host smaller, shorter sales, targeting specific genres. The April 2 sale will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of this writing, facemasks are required to comply with the policy of the DeKalb County Library System. This is an outdoor event. In the event of rain, the rain date will be April 9.

The next sale will be at the Dunwoody Art Festival, Mothers' Day weekend, May 7-8. This sale will feature children's books — picture, chapter, nonfiction — and YA/teens.

Meanwhile, stop by to visit the ongoing sale in the Dunwoody Library Lobby. There you’ll find the usual mix of children's, YA, adult fiction, mysteries, and nonfiction, as well as special themes. February featured Black History Month, March was Women's History month and Pi Day. Some future themes will be gardening, nature, and travel the world with mysteries.

This self-service sale is available during library hours, where you pay cash at the box near the book return slot. Please come prepared to pay the correct cash amount.

On April 2, I’ll be there searching for resource material for my writing. In a nod to Agatha Christie, the most well-thumbed book on my desk is one on poisons. It has small sticky tabs and scribbled notes throughout. Why? Because I write cozy mysteries, and “Deadly Doses: A Writer’s Guide to Poisons” is my go-to source for clever ways to kill people. I know, I know, I could surf the internet, and I often do, but there’s nothing like picking up a book and flipping through the pages. Who knows? Perhaps I’ll stumble across yet another resource that will be just as helpful — maybe something more benign on plotting or dialogue.

Here's hoping April 2 is a good day for all of us. I’m looking forward not only to walking away with a bag or two of books but also to bumping into a few book-loving friends. How about you?