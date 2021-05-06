It’s time again for me to share my reviews of books I’ve read lately. Perhaps you’ll find one or several among them to add to your TBR list.
“The Further Adventures of Sherlock Holmes: The Stalwart Companions” (H. Paul Jeffers)
When a reader enjoyed a column I wrote about the Sherlock Holmes books I’d read, he sent me this title. I found it of interest now in our turbulent political times for its historical reference to the contested election that resulted in Rutherford B. Hayes becoming our 19th president. I had no idea.
Parts of the book are told in the first person by Teddy Roosevelt as he embarks on an adventure with Sherlock Holmes in New York City. This is a tale of Sherlock Holmes pre-Dr. Watson.
It’s a short book, running only 170-something pages for the main story. After the adventure ends, the last section drags a bit. It supplies the historical details that gave birth to the story and make its premise plausible.
“Good Sam” (Dete Meserve)
Romance is a genre I don’t often read, but this one made me smile.
Kate Bradley is a television reporter assigned to a feel-good story, not her standard fare. She’s known for reporting tragedy, horrific accidents, that sort of thing. She’s a smart character, successful because of her drive and reporting chops, and she too is intrigued by the story of Good Sam, someone who is giving away money to seemingly random strangers.
It’s a mystery, a romance and feel-good story all mixed together.
“Death by Dark Roast: A Charleton House Mystery” (Kate P. Adams)
Coffee, gin & tonic, a cat? All are huge parts of Sophie Lockwood’s life. As cafe manager of Charleton House’s several cafes, she’s one busy lady, but not too busy to investigate the appearance of a dead body at a festival on the grounds of the stately home.
I’m a mystery fiend, and this mystery is right up my alley. It includes a cat, a bit of history and witty dialogue. A plump cat named Pumpkin lives with Sophie. A costumed actor gives a talk as Samuel Pepys and provides interesting tidbits I’d not heard. The entire book is filled with witty banter.
“Aspire to Die: An Oxford Murder Mystery” (M.S. Morris)
I must admit I was drawn to this book because of its Oxford setting, and I was not disappointed.
Detective Inspector Bridget Hart is a single mom of a teenager. She’s realistically drawn, a middle-aged woman who worries about getting enough exercise, eating less junk food, taking care of her daughter and building her career.
The mystery about the murder of a popular and promising Oxford co-ed is well-plotted. I was happy to follow the red herrings to several erroneous conclusions until all was revealed.
Perhaps one or more of these books will resonate with you. Happy reading!
P.S.: Looking for books? Visit the Friends of the Dunwoody Library pop-up book sale at the Dunwoody Arts Festival: Saturday, May 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, May 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, Georgia.