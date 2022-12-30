Opinion: An update on the Appen Press Club

Since we launched the Appen Press Club, we have engaged with many of you in the shared goal of building an organization dedicated to preserving journalism efforts in the Metro Atlanta community.
91 of you have gone ahead and become members of the Press Club and for that, thank you! In talking with some, we have identified some common questions that I wanted to answer here, in this forum. I hope they will help explain what we are building and that it will inspire you to join in the cause.
Q: What is the Appen Press Club?
A: The Appen Press Club is an organization within Appen Media Group dedicated to preserving and growing the institution of journalism in the Metro Atlanta community. Its members support the efforts of the club with a small monthly or annual fee. The club then uses those dollars to employ journalists, reimburse them for fees associated with their work and to put on events dedicated to creating a more informed and involved community.
Q: Who can join?
A: Anyone who thinks it is important to have a strong, viable local press is invited to join. While the focus of the work produced by journalists associated with the Appen Press Club will be in metro Atlanta, anyone can support their efforts. Ultimately, we aspire to provide a sustainable model (for free) to other local media outlets across the country to replicate our efforts.
Q: Where do my membership dollars go?
A: 100% of all membership dues go directly to funding salaries for journalists and their work, which is dedicated to connecting communities and engaging them in issues that affect their lives.
Q: Will the organization have events?
A: Yes. Our goal is to regularly host events that will provide members with opportunities to engage with professional journalists or subject matter experts on issues important to them and the communities they live in.
Q: What is the cost to join?
A: There are three different membership levels: Member, Member+ and Charter. Member is $13/month with an annual plan, Member+ $21 and Charter $42. You also have the option to pay monthly.
Q: Are there any member benefits?
A: Yes! While the primary benefit of membership is to support the effort to create a sustainable local press, there are other more tangible benefits as well. Every member will be mailed a “Support Local Journalism” coffee mug and T-shirt, and receive free admission to all Appen Press Club events. There will also be “sneak peak” and “members only” newsletters, articles and publications that will be available in the near future. Lastly, all members are proudly identified by name each week in Appen Media’s 5 weekly newspapers in recognition of their shared interest in supporting local journalism efforts.