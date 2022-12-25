Opinion: An array of topics: What do you think?

So, this column is sort of like a mini “house-cleaning.” There have been a number of things that have occurred recently that are either solid potential “column topics: or at least semi column-worthy.”
One item has to do with one of my recent columns about social media. Another has to do with a longer article that our reporter Amber wrote about drag theater, and another consists of a few things that happened, or I observed when we were in New York to see a Broadway show this past week (“Music Man”).
Don’t know where I live
Every week we deliver just over 100,000 local newspapers (Heralds and Criers) to homes. These are free, non-subscription-based, so every week we usually receive a few requests to stop delivery – for whatever reason. However, it is not that unusual that when we ask the caller their address and the name of the subdivision in which they live, so we can stop delivery, they give us the address but cannot give us the name of their subdivision because they don’t know it.
They don’t know the name of the subdivision in which they live?
I am not sure what the opposite of “woke” is but is it possibly “comatose” or “oblivious to anything but their own field of vision, sensibilities, and values.” “Myopic,” but with a more negative twist, comes to mind. Yes, they might have just moved in last week, but my guess is that is only the case in a few instances.
Not all social media is bad
A reader took the time to correct me about a recent column in which I focused on all the negative/toxic aspects of social media without acknowledging the positive ones. My bad. He was right to call me on that. While I did consider it when I wrote the column, I think in my mind I was thinking that the positives are obvious – just as are the negative aspects. Again, I should have addressed that aspect.
NYC/Broadway/honking
We walked a lot on Broadway as well as took Ubers and Lyfts. One thing was constant – thousands of cars and trucks and honking – honking, honking, and more honking. So, at some point one sort of just stops hearing those honks; but, at another point I had an epiphany about them. Those honks in NYC were not personal; they are not road-rage like they very often are in Georgia. It felt like – opinion here – like those NYC honks were saying “move on,” “quit holding everyone up”, “wake up.” That’s in contrast to the toxic, often threatening, name-calling personal outrage that is honking in Georgia and specifically in North Fulton. The volume of honks in NYC surely would have resulted in – how many? – people pulling out their guns and … in Georgia?
Tik Tok and Elon
Another reader pointed out to me that in my column about social media, I should have been defending First Amendment rights of free speech instead of trashing social media. I get his point of view. But I also believe that free speech is not absolute; that you cannot shout “fire” in a crowded theater. I also pointed out to him in my reply that, in my opinion, that an un-regulated, unencumbered Internet – which is the main conduit of “free speech” is incompatible with all forms of government. I have not heard back from him yet, but I am sure he will not agree.
Of note, I noted that Congress just passed a bill banning TikTok from being loaded onto any computer belonging to the U.S. federal government; free speech vs what?
The story about theater and drag actors
So, we have received a lot of “feedback” about a recent story about a drag show in Forsyth County.
One reader who had previously emailed me to complement us on how much progress we had made in our Forsyth coverage expressed his disappointment in our story choice – “you digressed.”
A good friend – who I respect and like – reached out to me about how sad he was that we reported/promoted anything to do with the topic
So here is a poignant local example of choices that must be made and the impact of those choices for a newspaper or media of any sort – and for the audience served. None of the choices are easy. Where does one draw the line? Ban TikTok? Ban reporters because they write true stories about you (Elon Musk)? Ban politicians because they shout “fire” in a crowded theater? Who gets to define “fire?”
Is all we (the media) have to do is make sure that what we write is objectively the truth - (yes)? But, what about story selection? If we write about crime, does that mean we are promoting crime? Do all people have a fundamental right to live their lives as they choose so long as they do not harm others – and more. Are some lifestyles more important than others? Is someone “woke” if they think people should be treated the same? Are people “comatose” if they attack others as being woke because they are different than they are? And on and on.
Respect, honesty, the truth, and common sense are some of the markers that should lead a media – and individuals – to the best middle ground I think.
Peace on Earth, good will to everyone.