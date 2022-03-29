Opinion: Amid quiet of Florida airport, shockwaves jar the world

I am two hours early to pick up my sister Allyson, and her daughter, Stella. They are flying into Tallahassee and I am waiting in the airport. If you have never been in the Tallahassee airport, it is a different world, a small, quiet, stress-free, no-line-insight airport. I see two people working at the TSA security checkpoint. Maybe three. There were no cars dropping off or picking up out front. No cops with whistles. No people walking fast.

When Hartsfield-Jackson is one’s frame of reference, I guess many airports feel like – well, small, pretend. I mean, there is not even any noise here, just me sitting in the middle of the main floor, alone.

I see more pilots walk by than passengers. I didn’t even have to worry about finding a seat with an open plug for my MacBook. I am the only person in the lobby. Did I mention that it is 2:30 in the afternoon – a Saturday – in Florida’s capital Tallahassee’s International Airport?

I guess frames of reference are everything, no?

I worked on a column about Ukraine last week about an article I read by three-time Pulitzer Prize winner Thomas Freidman, the New York Times’ former foreign bureau chief and probably the smartest guy out there in terms of understanding what is going on. His headline was “We Have Never Been Here Before.” He was referencing the breadth, intensity and scope of the media coverage of the Russian invasion:

“Our world is not going to be the same again because this war has no historical parallel. It is a raw, 18th century-style land grab by a superpower – but in a 21st century globalized world. This is the first war that will be covered on Tik-Tok by super-empowered individuals armed only with smart phones, so acts of brutality will be documented and broadcast worldwide without any editors or filters.

“On the first day of the war, we saw invading Russian tank units unexpectedly being exposed by Google Maps, because Google wanted to alert drivers that the Russian armor was causing traffic jams.”

Later in the column, he made the comment that we will be witnessing a “large-scale war (that) will be livestreamed, minute by minute, battle by battle, death by death, to the world.”

He comments that in large part, the outcome of the war will be determined by the will of the rest of the world to stop Putin. And that “will,” he observes, is heavily influenced by public opinion. In making his point, he observes that musician, actress, Selena Gomez, for example, is but one of thousands of opinion “influencers” from all walks of life in today’s digital world, and that she has more followers on Instagram – over 298 million – than Russia has citizens.

In today’s world, public opinion matters – a lot. It topples governments sometimes.

His second point was that today, Putin has more unchecked power than any other Russian leader since Stalin and that China’s Xi Jinping has more unchecked power than any other Chinese leader since Mao. But, Friedman observes, in the time of Stalin and Mao, much of the geopolitical turmoil was generally confined to their respective countries and also, that China was totally isolated back then.

But it’s not that way today, he says, and that “from one end of the world to the other (we are) wired together with fewer and fewer buffers. So, any decisions made by Putin and Xi will directly or indirectly impact us all today.” This, Friedman states, is “our first real taste of how crazy and unstable this kind of wired world can get. It will not be our last.”

“Frames of reference” was my original idea for this column. I got the idea as I was sitting in my comfortable home in Alpharetta while I listened to news about all the missiles raining down on apartment buildings, hospitals, and the civilian population in general in Ukraine and how naive I was to have thought that now in the 21st century that we would be living in a world that had left the barbarism we are now watching on our smart phones behind.

If you Google “Friedman We Have Never Been Here Before” you can probably pull up his column. It covers a ton of ground and is well worth a read.