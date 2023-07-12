Opinion: Always helpful and kind, that was Ken Anderson

Soon after I began writing Past Tense for the Dunwoody Crier in 2006, I learned about Ken Anderson. Local historian and co-founder of Dunwoody Preservation Trust Lynne Byrd told me that Ken had lived in Dunwoody his entire life and was happy to share his memories.
He enthusiastically shared memories and stories of the families he descended from. There was the Anderson and Carpenter families, but his ancestors also married into the Spruill, Eison (or Eidson), Donaldson and Copeland families.
I could always call Ken and ask what he knew about any subject. He helped me with articles, my “Images of America: Dunwoody” book and any other project on my list. Many of the photographs in the book were provided by Ken Anderson. He also told the history behind each photograph.
I remember asking him if he would come to the DPT History Booth several years ago to share his memories with visitors of Lemonade Days. He not only spent time in the booth, but he also brought old photographs of the original Dunwoody School. His sisters Carolyn Anderson Parker and Jane Anderson Autry also joined us one year in the booth. Visitors to the booth enjoyed hearing about early Dunwoody from those who grew up in the community.
The roots of Ken Anderson’s family in Dunwoody go back to the first half of the 19th century. Many stories were passed down through the family. There was the story of the day Union soldiers showed up on the family farm looking for food. Susan Carpenter gathered meat from a pot in her apron only to be told by the soldiers that she could put it back. They were not going to take food from her children.
Calhoun and Effie Mae Spruill Carpenter sold eggs, butter, vegetables,and peaches from the farm on a two-horse wagon they drove to Atlanta.
Ken’s mother told of the old Dunwoody Depot being placed on logs and rolled up the road to become a store and post office on the southwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon Roads.
In 1958, Ken married Alvilene Price, whose family had moved to Dunwoody when she was a child. Both Ken and Alvi, as she is called, attended Dunwoody School.
Ken worked at General Motors for 28 years. While still working at GM, he began working part-time at Dunwoody Baptist Church. Later he became Director of Operations at the church, staying for 40 years until retirement in 2016.
For a few years, Ken was in his director role, and I taught preschool. It was nice to be able to stop by his office after the preschool day ended to talk history.
On June 15, 2023, I attended the memorial service for Ken and heard many more stories of the kind and compassionate man that he was. He was always helping others, both family and friends. As a lifelong member of Dunwoody Baptist Church who was also always there as a volunteer or an employee, Ken was usually making sure things ran smoothly during the services. He helped wherever he was needed, including changing a flat tire in the church parking lot.
Many memories were shared at the service, but the one that seems to sum up Ken Anderson is “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
December 12 was proclaimed Ken Anderson Day by Denis Shortal and the Dunwoody City Council in 2016. He was recognized for his “selfless service to the ministry of Dunwoody Baptist Church, his contributions to our community, and the inspiration he has provided to his colleagues, friends, and family.”