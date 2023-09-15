Opinion: “Aloha” as in “hello” for Maui’s wonders

A sad country song will drive a spike in your heart. Once it enters your psyche, it’s hard to smile that sucker away. No matter how you try.

Don’t listen to Garth Brooks “The Dance” and try to have happy feet.

Saying goodbye to a dog will give you a case of the blues that a bowl of peaches and ice cream will sour your stomach and make you feel like someone substituted some ipecac for your favorite flavor of Mayfield. It’ll make you feel awful and want to pay rent on anyplace with sufficient porcelain equipment.

Recently, I got up close and personal with some sort of stomach malady that made me wish for death instead of recovery. For the record, I know it was the steamed shrimp I got from the place where shopping is supposed to be a pleasure.

Let’s face it, I was a mess.

Michael Oher trashing his “adoptive” family was a gut-punch. To me, the timing of the allegations is certainly suspect. Besides, I don’t think Sandra Bullock would pull off a swerve like that.

As if that’s not an excuse to put a match to all this sadness, seeing the tragedy that has befallen Maui, for anyone fortunate enough to have experienced that wonderous paradise, is a boatload of Ric Flair judo chops.

Our family’s favorite vacation destination has burned to a crisp. The island’s landscape looks like bacon cooked on a high flame for an hour.

Having grown up in California, a flight to Hawaii was too easy. My first trip there was in 1973 when my parents handed me a graduation gift of $400 with “Happy Hawaii” written on it. It was, without a doubt, the best gift they ever bestowed on me.

Best friend, Klint Schahrer, whom I’ve introduced in previous columns, accompanied me to a local travel agent, and we were in the “Aloha” business. That trip was a week-long booze fest (drinking age was 18 and we made the most of it) on Oahu, and I fell in love with the 50th state.

Vicki and I honeymooned on Oahu and Kauai. It’s just relaxation and wonderful vibe that makes me say “mahalo” to anyone who’ll listen.

We took the boys to The Big Island when they were old enough to enjoy it. At least they enjoyed the shaved ice and playing on the beach. They even swam with dolphins. Greg and I even snuck in a round of golf with a smoke-belching volcano as a backdrop.

“You think it’ll blow, Dad,” was his reasonable question? “No chance, hand me my 9-iron,” was my reply as I kept a wary eye on the volcano and smelled Sulphur.

But it was a family trip to Maui that must’ve set the standard for vacation paradise. At least twice a year, Chris will inquire: “When are we taking that trip back to Maui?”

What wasn’t to love? They scooted off alone, exploring a sunken crater (Molokini). They made green friends at Turtle Town, interacting with massive sea turtles providing free baby-sitting services until it was time to head back to the resort.

We introduced them to the charms of Lahaina and had breakfasts of eggs and fried rice at Kimo’s. Sadly, the restaurant’s website vows “We will rebuild.”

I’m sure the island will bounce back. Hawaiians are a resilient people. Instead of finger-pointing and outlandish conspiracy claims, it’s a perfect time to help financially if you can.

I’ll do that and a little more.

It’s time for Chris and me to start planning a trip.