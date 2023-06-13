Opinion: Adios COVID, We’re ready to move on

Ah yes, we’re back to the way it was. Not quite the rollicking good times it used to be, but just a smidgen away from normal.
A recent visit inside a bank branch confirmed COVID is firmly in our rear-view mirrors. There wasn’t a mask in sight. Seven customers, one teller and a ton of grousing from one guy making everyone miserable commenting about it taking forever to get anything done. I wanted to say, “Two words for you, Buster: Online banking.”
Mr. Happiness was giving the lone teller an earful and then some. Another thing I wanted to do was offer encouragement for him to keep up the general good vibes. “You got this handled, Buddy. Make the one person actually working feel worse.” Maybe you’ll run her off and the beleaguered Little League Mom, who looked like she’d had enough, would challenge the guy to a fistfight.
Notice these were things I wanted to say. I never uttered a peep, took care of my business and headed out the door. But not before another customer offered this: “I tell ya’ Eustice, that ol’ boy is wearing me out.”
It might have been frustrating to all the players in this mini production. Looking on the bright side, I figured at least we were out and about instead of sequestered and sheltered in place, watching TV reruns as our minds continued to get more numb.
The grouchy skinflint at the bank hopefully had an Andre the Giant-sized time of getting what he wanted. His tirade gave pause to me appreciating just how far others have come. Not many are talking about COVID these days and the workforce is getting back to normal.
Todd Anthony is the vice president of Organizational Development for my employer, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in Nashville. That title means he wears many hats, a phenomenon becoming more common with a returning workforce that has diminished in size.
Cumberland CEO and President AJ Kazimi is letting his people know he (and the company) care and appreciate the sacrifice of putting COVID in the rear-view mirror and being at work all week.
Well, most of the week anyway. Cumberland has instituted giving its folks Friday afternoons off all summer.
“It’s been very well-received,” said Anthony. “People can come in on Friday for a half-day, then get an early start on the weekend.”
It makes sense that Memorial Day and Labor Day, summer holiday bookends, are now four-day weekends at Cumberland.
It’s as if workers have emerged from some sort of work stoppage primordial sludge. Some companies continue to have a problem hitting their pre-COVID stride. It’s sad but Cracker Barrel in Cumming still closes at 5 pm. Unless you want to channel a “Seinfeld” episode and pretend its early bird special time at Del Boca Vista, you’ll be eating Thursday turkey dinner elsewhere.
It's refreshing to hear of a return to normalcy here and across the country.
Longtime dear friend Klint Schahrer is retired and lives in Hayward, Calif., across the bay from San Francisco. On our regular Zoom call, he shared he is teaching a creative writing class. That simply blew me away.
I suppose he figured if I could do it so could he.
Klint started out as a student, but when COVID-resulted attrition forced the possibility of the discontinuation of this continuing education endeavor, Klint offered to teach the class. He’s having a blast and sounds like he’s got an eclectic group of students.
I suppose having an actress who played Colonel Klink’s secretary for a few “Hogan’s Heroes” episodes qualifies as being “eclectic.”
Our Zoom calls are a perfect way to have 50-plus years of friendship memories and escapades boil to the surface, resulting in lots of laughs.
He ends every call with “I love you, Mikey.”
After inspiring so many untapped tales to be released from my memory banks, I realize I love my friend too.