Opinion: Adams family has many branches across Dunwoody area

From Nancy Creek to the Chattahoochee River, much of the history on this land includes members of the Adams family. The earliest Adams in the area were Sarah and Salathiel Adams, who came from North Carolina and obtained land through the land lottery. Their property included some of Murphey Candler Park and Nancy Creek Heights subdivision. The family cemetery is on Oconee Pass Road in Brookhaven.
Salathiel and Sarah Adams had eight children. One of their sons, Jesse Adams, and his wife Anne Mitchell Adams had 10 children. One of those children was Martha Adilene Adams, who married William James Donaldson. The couple built a home on property they acquired from Martha’s father, and that home still stands as Donaldson-Bannister Farm at the corner of Vermack Road and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Another child of Jesse and Anne Adams was James Franklin Adams. He and wife Caroline G. Rainey had 10 children, and their son Robert Franklin Adams and wife Eula Mae Adams had 10 children.
Their daughter Rosemary Adams Little has shared some of her family history. Little grew up in a house where a Rite Aid Pharmacy was located for several years along North Shallowford Road.
She remembers an old house that once sat on the southeast corner of Peeler Road and North Shallowford Road. Her grandfather owned the house and land. Later her Uncle Samuel Howard Adams lived in the house. Little wandered through the woods and along the dirt roads of Dunwoody when it was still a farming community. Her family was related to many other local families, Wilson, Ball, Spruill, Warnock and Donaldson.
Adams Road off Peeler Road between North Shallowford and North Peachtree Road was once the land of William Oscar Adams. He and his wife Eula Womack Adams owned 100 acres. They are shown in the 1930 census living on Adams Road in the Shallow Ford District of DeKalb County. They are listed as farmers, but there was also a small country store where Adams Road meets Peeler.
Carl Pahl remembered and documented the old store in his book “Village Mill, the Early Years (1969-1974) and Other Beginnings.” He describes an old wooden country store, about 20 feet by 20 feet with a sign overhead that read “Adams Grocery.” He says it was demolished when Village North was built in the mid-1970s. Adams Road was paved around that same time.
Richard Adams, son of Monroe Frances Adams and Eula Reed Adams, was born on a farm along Dunwoody Club Drive, formerly Old Lawrenceville Road and County Line Road. The family’s farmhouse was near Ball Mill Creek where Grapevine Run subdivision is today. His grandparents’ home was on the left a little farther east on Dunwoody Club Drive.
During the Great Depression, like many struggling farmers, Monroe Adams operated a still and sold moonshine. According to Richard Adams, his father and two of his uncles also had moonshine operations.
Adams recalls the day Federal marshals came to his family home to search for liquor. All the bottles had been placed under a mattress where his mother lay pretending to be sick. Adams thought the marshals may have known where the bottles were hidden but did not disturb his mother. They also asked young Adams if he knew where the bottles were, but he knew to say nothing.
The next stop for the marshals that day was his Uncle Merc’s home. James Mercius Adams and Georgia Power Adams lived along Spalding Drive in a home that now has a Hewlett Road address. Several years ago, a large amount of broken glass was found behind the home by the buyer.