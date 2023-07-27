Opinion: A summer of bombs and bucket lists

I imagine these are tough times for an owner of a fireworks stand. They’re probably as lonely as a vegetarian at a KFC.
The “Big Bang” of summer has come and gone. But I don’t feel sorry for anyone associated with legally blowing things up. From the sounds of all the booming salvos, legal fireworks ruled the holiday period that seemingly stretched from Saturday to Tuesday the 4th.
Rebel yells ruled the night, coupled with the smell of gunpowder. Not everybody was thrilled. Millie, who visits regularly when her owner Davis Smith is here playing poker or building our nifty new deck, beelined down the hill that separates our houses.
She showed up at the door, not in search of ham and cheese treats from Vicki. Instead, Millie was looking for a bed to crawl under and take refuge from all the explosions. Millie was terrified. Ditto for me and when she hit our deck it was as frightening as if there was a full-scale military battle right outside the door.
Our beloved retriever Chester was as cool as the other side of the bed when he romped at our hacienda except when the bombs burst in the air. Then he was a veritable basket case. I sure miss being called upon to comfort him.
Neighbors Jeremy and Molly Poisson gave the City of Cumming a run for its money when they entertained the neighborhood with a first-class extravaganza that, I swear, rivaled any professional display I’ve ever seen. Jeremy had a crew of buddies working unceasingly for what was an hour-long fest of a cornucopia of fireworks.
Somewhere, the Poisson’s were responsible for increasing the profitability of an overseas fireworks enterprise.
I find it ridiculously repulsive (maybe that’s a little strong) but aren’t we overdoing it a bit by sending kids back to school in the first week of August? The kids will be settling into their desks on August 3, nary a leaf to be raked or a football game in sight.
Message to those folks running the schools: “It’s summer. It’s hot. And I haven’t had a chance to complete all my bucket list items.”
You have forced me to take action and compress all those groovy things I want to accomplish before summer is over.
Oh yeah, I don’t go to school. So what do I care? Here’s what I’ll cross off my summer fun tally.
I already saw the new Indiana Jones movie, and that was a disappointment, but it looks like “Oppenheimer,” will be worth foregoing a tank of gas to pay for tickets. It looks outstanding, as does the new “Mission Impossible,” especially since Greg showed me a video of Tom Cruise defying gravity and sanity by doing a stunt on a motorcycle. Count me in.
There are a few more Braves games left, and I’ve decided not to renew that partial season ticket package. The Braves are outstanding and have a fantastic facility in Truist Park. It’s just that I enjoy the games in front of the 85-inch Sony and don’t have to put up with nimrods incessantly talking about real estate deals and other drivel. Besides, StubHub and SeatGeek always have tickets when I want to go.
I got to see “Wicked” at the Fox with oldest son Chris. He’s angling to overtake the Atlanta Broadway Series tickets and I think that’s a pretty good idea.
Daniel Silva, James Lee Burke and Brad Thor have books due to hit my Kindle during July. I’ll be doing my reading and will have simpatico with the poor tikes driving their teachers bonkers before Labor Day.
Finally, there’s a mid-July “Guy’s Trip” to Ironhorse Motorcycle Resort somewhere up yonder in the mountains. Can’t remember my last trip of this ilk, and I can’t wait.
As I roll up the miles on my Trike, I have deepened my appreciation for the magnificence that peeks out at me around every corner.
Who knows, perhaps there just might be tales for a column?
I’ll leave a “Gone Riding” message on my computer. But I promise I’ll write.