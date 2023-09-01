Opinion: A story of three churches

In a sense, this week’s column is a sequel to a recent column I wrote telling the story of Amariah Hembree (1781-1855) and the house he built in Roswell around 1834, along with its modern day restoration and renovation. Amariah and his family together with 13 other Christians met in the Hembree home on July 16, 1836, to establish the Lebanon Baptist Church. It was named after the community of Lebanon and was to be the first church in the area to welcome black members.
Caroline Dillman in her seminal book, “Days Gone by in Alpharetta and Roswell Georgia,” described Lebanon as “a thriving village,” located in the general area from where Holcomb Bridge Road goes over Big Creek to the intersection of Highway 9 and Holcomb Bridge Road. Early Roswell pioneering residents such as Roswell King and people living in other local areas depended on Lebanon for their supplies, post office and services such as blacksmithing.
Amariah’s son James, a carpenter, built a structure, possibly a log cabin, on Houze Road about a mile from the Lebanon business center to serve as a church reportedly at a cost of $158. A cemetery was built next to the church. During the Civil War in 1864 Union soldiers badly damaged the church. Repairs were done but a new church was built at the corner of Highway 9 and Holcomb Bridge in 1866 where it remained for about 130 years.
In 1996 the Lebanon Baptist Church purchased 28 acres on Crabapple Road which is the church’s current home.
The original cemetery remains on Houze Road. The cemetery is not easy to find and is surrounded by houses. Some 145 memorials are there. Most of the tombstones are illegible. Many original church members are buried in the cemetery including at least 20 members of the Hembree family and more than 70 unmarked fieldstones, most likely anonymous black graves. One identified slave named Jone worked in the home of John Bulloch, grandfather of former president Theodore Roosevelt. Amariah Hembree and his wife Sara Minton (1781-1856) are buried in the cemetery. Burials took place until the 1980s, although most took place many years earlier.
Two slaves, Burt Hembree and his brother Alec Hembree, were ordained as ministers by the Lebanon Presbytery circa 1839/40.
Around 1847-1855 the black congregation of the Lebanon Baptist Church established their own church, the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and cemetery. Burt Hembree was the first pastor with Alex Hembree serving as a deacon. The original church, located at the corner of Holcomb Bridge and Highway 9, is gone. The Pleasant Hill Church purchased land and built a new church on Pleasant Hill Street in 1922 with members contributing the labor. In 1963 the building was replaced by a new church in the same location. The cemetery was established in 1855 and has more than 112 graves. It is located off Old Roswell Place. Burials continued until the early 1960s.
Circa 1871 white members of Lebanon Baptist Church donated land for a missionary church and school which was built in 1885 at Zion Circle in Roswell by a group of African American Christians. The original one room Zion Missionary Baptist Church building was destroyed by fire in 1885. Its replacement was severely damaged by fire in the early 1960s and torn down in 1963 to be rebuilt the following year. In 2001, Zion moved in to a new 77,000 square-foot building on Zion Circle.
Thus, three historic and successful Roswell churches, The Lebanon Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and the Zion Missionary Baptist Church, are linked together over time in unique ways. Brian Peterson, Senior Pastor of the Lebanon Baptist Church since 2012, says “The partnership and faithfulness in the gospel of these three churches for more than a century is a clear demonstration of the sovereign grace of God.”