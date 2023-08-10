Opinion: A road by any other name is still called Francis

It is well known that many roads in North Fulton are named after pioneer families that settled on them, often in the 19th century or earlier. Descendants of the settlers sometimes still live on or near the roads. Such is the case of Francis Road in Milton which has a normal history of hardworking rural family life but also had its share of drama and celebrity.
In the mid-1980s Fulton County proposed construction of a 476-acre solid waste facility bound by Francis Road, Highway 9 and the Forsyth County Line. Local residents were strongly opposed which led to several years of hearings and bitter disputes. In 1990 after five years of fighting, the County Commission voted to sell the property. The result was the construction of the Crooked Creek development of 640 homes and golf course.
Francis Road is also the home of Canine Assistants, a wonderful non-profit organization that trains and places service dogs with people who have serious mobility problems. Founded in 1991, the organization has placed more than 1500 service dogs.
Francis Road was the home of Aubrey Morris (1922-2010) a beloved journalist with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution from 1945 through 1957 followed by a 30 year career with WSB radio.
Francis Road is not particularly long, only about two miles from Highway 9 to the roundabout on Hopewell Road. It is not known with certainty when the first Francis settled on what was probably a dirt pathway or wagon trail. Only one of the early homes is still standing. It was built prior to 1885 at the corner of Francis and Thompson roads by John Francis (1865-1939)-for a dentist named John Doss. According to Charles Francis who grew up in the house, Doss cut a hole in the floor next to the dentist chair so patients could expectorate conveniently during a procedure.
Charles’ grandfather C.A. (Charlie) Francis (1887-1964) purchased the house from the dentist in 1926 when he married Minnie L. Francis (1877-1932). C.A. and his two brothers owned most of Francis Road at one point, together with 40 acres on the east side of Thompson Road and 6 acres on the west side. After Minnie died C.A. remarried and built a house on Thompson Road and gave the original home to his son William Durrell Francis (1904-1964) who was married to Idelle Cobb Francis (1911-1997). Durrell built a beautiful and sturdy barn that still stands at the corner of Francis and Thompson Roads. Durrell worked the farm in the 1930s and 1940s.
Charles was raised in the original house together with his sister Margaret (deceased) and his brother James. Charles’ childhood bedroom has a soft spot on the floor where the dentist’s hole had been.
Cotton was the only cash crop for Durrell. He relied on a two-mule team to turn the earth and a single mule rig for plowing, all done by hand. In the fall the family picked the cotton by hand and took it by wagon to the cotton gin where the seeds were separated from the cotton and returned to Durrell for the next year’s crop.
Ten acres were devoted to corn, mainly for family consumption as cornbread and for animal feed.
During World War 2 Durrell ran one of 12 sawmills owned by the Campbell Coal Company. “He could look at a truck full of lumber and tell what it weighed,” Charles recalls.
Following World War 2 Durrell built three chicken houses behind his house and went into the poultry business. He raised thousands of Rhode Island Red chicks for a local hatchery and returned them to the hatchery after 16 weeks before they started laying eggs. As a teenager Charles worked in the chicken houses together with his future wife Faye Eubanks. They had known each other since the fourth grade at Hopewell Elementary School. Both have painful memories of the chickens pecking at their legs.
In 1952 Durrell sold 30 acres on Thompson Rd for $1500 because Durrell wanted to buy a new two-tone blue Chevrolet. Charles paid his dad $50 for one acre on Thompson Road where he and Faye now live.
Seven generations lived in the original house until it was sold in November 2022 to Ryan and Lindsey Sather. The Francis family did not want to sell the house to anyone who would tear it down. Fortunately, Ryan is a builder with a keen sense of history. He and Lindsey are excited to own the property and have already started renovation and enlargement that preserves the look and beauty of the original structure. Ryan is adding bedrooms for their two boys, a dining room and porch. He is restoring the original pine siding on the exterior. He says “driving a nail into that old Southern Pine was almost impossible.” When he dug the foundation Ryan found an old plow, barber shop scissors and some broken china. Ryan confesses that “owning and renovating a historic home has been a dream ever since I got into construction.”
Charles’ sister Margaret Francis (1931-2018) and her husband Pete Austin (1926-2016) built a house on Francis Road next door to the original house circa 1954. Their daughter Phyllis Francis Austin and her sisters Sheila and Janis were raised in the house. Phyllis and Janis remained in the home after their parents died. Sheila lives on Thompson Road.