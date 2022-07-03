Opinion: A relentless fire: DeKalb County firefighters look back on 1972, Part 2

Last week’s Past Tense included details of the1972 Triangle Refinery fire in Doraville, as recalled by J. D. Boozer. He and David Kennedy had just connected the oil field’s pumper truck to the manifold. Tank three started burning, so a deluge gun was placed on the dike to cool kerosene tank four.
“I raised up and I looked at my driver David Kennedy and his fire coat was smoking,” Lt. Boozer recalled. His coat was also smoking. The two men ran off the dike, slid down the dirt hill on their backsides.
They saw that the pumper truck was not running, so Lt. Boozer hopped in the truck, “cranked it and turned it wide open.” Then, they jumped out of the truck and ran for the woods where everyone was running for cover.
The deluge gun used to cool the kerosene tank was spraying water over the tank instead of on it. Some people from the Georgia Fire Academy were standing with others in the woods in silver crash suits, which could withstand even higher heat. Two were able to climb up to the dike and adjust the nozzle of the deluge gun so the water would cool the tank. One of the main goals at this point was keeping the kerosene tanks from igniting.
Word came that the foam had arrived at the Atlanta Airport and was on its way. There were 6,500 gallons of submersible foam at a cost of $82,000. That is about $570,000 in today’s money.
At this point, tanks one, two and three were burning. The tanks were made to collapse inward after they burned.
Firefighter Mike Ridings made a pie cut in each drum top with a fire ax that allowed the foam eductor to send foam through the pumper, then through the manifold and into the bottom of the tank. Once they used all the foam on hand to fight the fire, a decision was made to let the fire burn out. That took about three days.
Jerry Miller went to work for the DeKalb County Fire Department in 1969. He was living in Chamblee when the Doraville fire broke out. The explosion rattled his windows and woke him up. He reported to his station, #11 on Constitution Road, where his unit started the day by covering other DeKalb fires.
That afternoon, Miller’s unit was told to report to the Triangle Refinery fire. The engine and firefighters were needed as deluge guns were starting to blow up.
Dan Moore, 21 at the time, had been with the DCFD just over two years when the Triangle Refinery fire occurred. He was working at station #5 in Tucker in 1972. It was his 24-hour day off on April 6, but everyone was needed in Doraville.
As Moore arrived at the oil field along with others from his station, he describes how he felt.
“I was in awe seeing something like that,” he said. “You could feel the heat from 1,000 feet.”
Jim Barron had only worked with the DCFD two months when the fire broke out at Triangle Refineries. He was working at station #16 at I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road and had not yet been through the training program. His unit was sent to Doraville on the second day of the fire.
When Barron arrived, he felt overwhelmed and not sure if he was ready for the task. His captain said, “If it blows up you wouldn’t know.”
Miller, Barron and Moore were all assigned to operate deluge guns. They alternated between staying on a deluge gun for 20 minutes and taking breaks away from the heat. Their blood pressure was checked, salt tablets were given to prevent dehydration, and they were given a new pair of socks to replace their wet ones.
Lt. Boozer remembers that the heat was so intense, firefighters wore their helmets backwards with the long flap in the front.
Moore recalls sleeping on a cardboard box in the warehouse while on a break.
Miller recalls laying in the hot mud of the dike while holding the deluge gun. Next to him was a firefighter from Marietta. The two became friends. When Miller returned home, carrying his uniform and equipment in his arms, covered in soot and mud, his wife didn’t recognize him standing at the door.
Moore continued with the DCFD until retirement after 23 years. Barron and Miller each worked for the department for 30 years.
Lt. Boozer gives credit to Chief Martin who “was chief of the department and incident commander and did an excellent job.”
I asked Lt. Boozer if the Triangle Refinery fire was the worst fire he ever dealt with. He said yes. “That one was just relentless. Every way you turned, wherever you went, you couldn’t get away from the heat. Unless you experienced it, it’s hard to even realize how hot it could be.”
The final report shows DeKalb Fire Department was first called to the scene at 5:41 a.m. April 6, 1972. The time they returned to their stations was at 5:54 p.m. April 9, 1972.