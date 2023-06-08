Opinion: A quick discussion of the art of gardening

“Art is But an Imitation of Nature.” Vincent Van Gogh

I enjoy teaching adult classes at the Johns Creek Arts Center in hopes of inspiring students to treasure their gardens and feel more confident in caring for them. As an artist, it is a pleasure to help guide students to develop or refine their artistic ability. Combining the knowledge of plants with painting or drawing yields more authentic renderings in botanical representational art. I invite you to check out my class on art and gardening at johnscreekarts.org/product/the-art-of-the-garden-summer-2023/ which begins June 29th at the Johns Creek Art Center.

About the author This week’s guest Master Gardener “Garden Buzz” columnist is Linda McGinn. Linda has lived in Johns Creek since 1990. She is an artist and recently graduated from GSU with a degree in science and art. Prior to that, Linda had a 40-year career as a registered nurse. She and her husband are continually upgrading their garden and loving the opportunities to improve it each year. She has been gardening for 30+ years and recently became certified as a Master Gardener in 2021.

A beautiful garden is an ongoing process that requires planning, implementation and maintenance. The reward is an outdoor refuge of calm, beauty and nature that replenishes the gardener and all who see it.

Nature provides both the palette and the canvas to create a personal and fulfilling vista for the senses. Design principles in art readily apply to gardening. These include scale, proportion, repetition, harmony and balance. A garden should feel like a well-designed room, with consideration for the furnishings, floor, walls and ceiling. Grass or ground cover is the rug or carpet on which to walk. A meandering stone path through the grass can provide a destination that invites the visitor to explore the space or reach a sitting area.

The “walls” of the garden are determined by the structures surrounding it. In a backyard, there may be a fence or tall trees and hedges. There may be no barriers and just a view into the distance. If it is an attractive view, it may be enhanced by framing it with shrubs or trees or by adding an arbor that can be covered with flowering vines. Tall shrubs and plants that have year-round interest can be used to define the boundaries and provide vertical interest.

A variety of textures, color and scale will enhance the periphery and prevent monotony. Selecting a color palette of ornamental plants and flowers can be one of unity or contrast. An all-white garden, such as Vita Sackville West’s renowned Sissinghurst Garden in England, has ethereal, timeless beauty. Gardens can be monochromatic, in vivid primary colors or done in soft pastels. Continual flowering year-round is a hallmark of an English garden and is doable in Georgia with planning and research.

It is desirable to have a destination in the garden if the space allows. Benches and chairs give an invitation to sit and absorb the calming influence of one’s garden. Accent pieces such as sculpture or bird baths serve as decorative accessories and bring contrast to the space. A water feature, such as a fountain or pond, can provide soothing “music” and help the birds and pollinators thrive.

As the sky is the main ceiling, overhead canopies of tall trees add to the sense of being in a room. The changing light throughout the day adds or subtracts shadows and gives emphasis on focal points. Curves in a flower bed lend a sense of rhythm and intrigue. Symmetry can be either boring or appealing depending on one’s preference but can compromise flexibility. Symmetry also requires more maintenance. Garden plants grow, spread and die at varying rates, as a garden is never static. Planning to accommodate the changes and incorporating a vision of peaceful beauty is the sine qua non of the gardener.

You will have the opportunity to witness the art of gardening at the June 3 inaugural Celebration Garden Tour hosted by the North Fulton Master Gardeners. Five home gardens of master gardeners in the Sandy Springs area will be on display for Celebration Garden Tour ticket holders. The tour runs from 10 am to 4 pm, rain or shine.

Tickets may be purchased at https://bit.ly/GardenTour2023. $22 for adults and children under 18 years of age are free. If still available, tickets may be purchased on-site for $25 per ticket.

Happy Gardening!