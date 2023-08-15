Opinion: A pair of unputdownable books in one week

Do you exchange books with friends? Years ago, my mother and I traded books by our favorite authors, and we also haunted used bookstores. These days, most of my books come either from the library or from a friend who’s also an avid reader, plus the occasional selection from Amazon. There’s nothing better than getting a stack of books, no matter where it comes from.
For me, the sign of a good book is my inability to turn out the bedside light at night. “Just one more chapter,” I say to myself.
That was the case with this week’s books—one from my friend and one from the library.
“Homer’s Odyssey” by Gwen Cooper
When my friend lent me the latest batch of books, I gravitated to this one first, perhaps because of the cover photo of a tiny black cat. After a closer look, I recognized Gwen Cooper as the author of one of my favorite reads, “Love Saves the Day.”
Though this book is nonfiction, I was once again mesmerized, just as I’d been with Cooper’s novel. I’m convinced her life with Homer, an indefatigable blind kitten, prepared her to give voice to Prudence the cat in “Love Saves the Day.”
Homer is a tiny two-pound kitten when she adopts him from the veterinarian who removed the poor thing’s infected eyes after a couple found him on the street. Learning to find his litter box and his food, and to navigate around Cooper’s apartment without help seemed like prodigious feats. His amazing agility was nothing short of a miracle and provided endless hours of entertainment for Gwen and her friends.
This is a story of love and patience and perseverance in the face of adversity. As People magazine said, “This memoir about adopting a special-needs kitten teaches that sometimes in life, you have to take a blind leap.”
Homer and Gwen were a match made in heaven. It’s been days since I finished the book, but I can’t stop thinking about it. Give it a try. I predict you’ll have the same experience.
“The Echo of Old Books” by Barbara Davis
This is going to be one of those books that stays with me. The truth is that I still have a book “hangover,” so much so that it’s difficult to describe the experience of reading this story about a pair of mysterious books.
Ashlyn Greer, rare book dealer and owner of An Unlikely Story, a bookshop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, stumbles on a mysterious pair of beautifully bound books. Neither has an author’s name or publisher or copyright page, but each has a handwritten inscription inside. And that’s the mystery. Who wrote the books? Who are the people they’re inscribed to? Did these people really exist?
She can’t let it go, and soon finds the person who donated the books to a nearby vintage boutique. It would spoil the story to reveal the changes wrought in Ashlyn’s life as she searches for the origin of the books and their story. I predict the tale will grab you, and you’ll stay up late night after night to find out where the literary mystery will lead.
One book about a cat and another about books—what more could a gal ask for? More books, of course.