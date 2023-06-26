Opinion: A pair of mysteries by Elly Griffiths

I stumbled across British author Elly Griffiths years ago and read quite a few of her Ruth Galloway books. Ruth is a forensic archaeologist who teaches and works on digs around England, some locally and some a bit farther afield. Why I haven’t kept up with the series is a mystery to me as I never fail to enjoy them.
The first book, “The Crossing Places,” won the Mary Higgins Clark Award, and there are 14 more to read after that. As I started this column, I googled the author and found her words on how she came up with the idea for that first mystery.
“We were on holiday in Norfolk, walking across Titchwell Marsh, when [my husband] mentioned that prehistoric man had thought that marshland was sacred. Because it’s neither land nor sea, but something in-between, they saw it as a kind of bridge to the afterlife … As he said those words, the entire plot of ‘The Crossing Places’ appeared, full formed, in my head and, walking towards me out of the mist, I saw Dr. Ruth Galloway.”
I admit, I’m now waiting for the plot of my next book to spring fully formed from my head. I suspect I’ll be waiting quite a while for that miracle. Meanwhile, I’ll continue to read Griffiths works, both her series and her standalone novels. I’ve read one of each in the past month.
“A Dying Fall”
In Book V, Ruth Galloway travels to Lancashire to investigate the find of an old university friend. He died shortly after writing her about his discovery.
I couldn’t put this one down because it concerns Arthurian legend. I always get hooked on books about the legendary king. Who knew that the Raven King was an ancient name for King Arthur? Given how many books I’ve read about him, I was surprised and delighted to learn something new.
Did Ruth’s friend find the remains of King Arthur? What happened to the bones he unearthed? As is the case in any good series, the relationships among the ongoing cast of characters are as important as the mystery. Ruth is a single mother who’s trying to juggle a new romantic relationship, the presence of her little girl’s father, and her job.
If you haven’t read the series, I suggest you start with Book I so you can more easily follow the ups and downs of Ruth’s personal and professional life.
“Bleeding Heart Yard”
The main character in this book, billed as a thriller, is DI Harbinder Kaur. She has appeared in two previous Elly Griffiths books, though the three are not described as a series. Still, it’s interesting to follow Harbinder’s career progression from a post in Shoreham to a position as a DI in the Criminal Investigation Department of the Metropolitan Police. For the first time, she has a team to manage, and she’s only just arrived in London when she has a murder to investigate—a high-profile murder of an MP.
This one kept me guessing. The murder takes place at a school reunion, and another death, one that happened nearly 20 years ago, keeps coming up. At the time, it was deemed a drug-related suicide, and the friends of that earlier victim are still haunted by it. When Harbinder arrives on the scene, she finds that her detective sergeant, Cassie Fitzgerald is one of the attendees. Is that a pro or a con? Will Cassie help the investigation or hinder it?
The deceased MP and Cassie Fitzgerald are both part of a group of close-knit friends, or at least they were close when the first death occurred. The relationships have shifted over 20 years. In alternating chapters, Harbinder, Cassie, and Anna — another classmate — share the narrative. The shifting perspectives set up a well-plotted whodunit with plenty of red herrings.
“Bleeding Heart Yard” is an Amazon Editor’s Pick, and I can see why. I’m hoping the author has another Harbinder Kaur book planned. Until then, I’ll continue with the next Ruth Galloway tale.