Opinion: A new series and an old favorite

I’ve been waiting for the most recent book in The Thursday Murder Club series to become available at my library. Only in Atlanta could a parking issue keep you from getting a library book. Seriously! I put the book on hold when it was first published in 2022, and I was delighted to get the email in October that said I could pick it up. I never would have imagined that early voting at the library would mean that the parking lot was destined to be full on the last day I could pick it up.
I have on a few occasions called the library to ask if they could hold a book for an extra day, and they’ve always been happy to oblige. This time, however, I couldn’t even get through on the phone. That meant I had to re-up my hold request, and I didn’t make it to the top of the list until February. The good news is that it was well worth the wait.
In the meantime, I indulged in a new-to-me series that was easy to get. Heaven forbid I do without reading material.
“Death in the Off-Season” by Francine Matthews
I love it when I discover a new mystery series. I read a review of the seventh book in the Merry Folger series and immediately picked up the first one, “Death in the Off-Season.” What a treat. Publishers Weekly said it well: “Spunky but inexperienced, third-generation Nantucket cop Meredith Folger investigates murder in this spare, atmospheric debut.”
She’s the daughter of the local police chief and has recently been promoted to Detective when she’s assigned her first murder case. Not only does she need to solve the case, Merry has to deal with an all-male department that questions her competence.
This mystery checked all my boxes. A strong female lead, a well-plotted story and writing that brings the setting to life. I’ve always wanted to visit Nantucket, and this series may do the trick for me.
It’s September on the island, and the fog and the chill provide an eerie setting for a murder that has its roots in the family dynamics of one of Nantucket’s oldest and wealthiest families. The extra treat was learning about cranberry harvesting. I’d never heard of a cranberry bog.
“The Bullet that Missed” by Richard Osman
This may only be the third book in The Thursday Murder Club series, but the characters already feel like old friends. The four amateur sleuths return to solve another murder. All in their 70s, the four friends are as different as can be, but they get along famously.
They live in the luxurious Coopers Chase Retirement Village in Kent, England, and meet every Thursday to work on murder cases, most often cold cases. It’s appropriate that they meet in the Jigsaw room in the clubhouse. Aren’t all mysteries puzzles where you have to move pieces around to make sense of them? One way or another, the cold cases wind up involving the friends in a more recent murder. Sometimes, they stir up something that results in yet another murder, and of course, puts one or several of the friends in danger. The plot is filled with twists and turns, even a Russian spy.
I am happy to report that book four in the series is due out in September 2023. Next up, I have the second Merry Folger book and countless other mysteries to keep me entertained. When you read at least two books a week, it’s critical to keep your hold shelf at the library well stocked.