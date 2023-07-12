Opinion: A mysterious house comes back to life in Alpharetta

The house on Canton Street in Alpharetta sat empty and appeared mysterious to many people who passed it every day. Dark and foreboding especially at dusk, the historic Upshaw House, built in 1925, was once the home of Teasley Upshaw (1895-1974), the mayor of Alpharetta for many years. His wife Ruth Summerour Upshaw (1893-1966) taught sixth grade at Milton School, later called Milton High School. They had no children. The last occupant passed away in 2013, and the house remained largely vacant until 2021.

Mayor Upshaw was re-elected several times in the 1940s and 1950s and was considered to be a good, fiscally responsible mayor. Local children were not always so fond of him according to Elsie Knight who grew up on Canton Street and recalls “a sign the mayor put up that girls could not wear shorts in town and boys had to wear shirts. On Halloween we would string firecrackers and make a chain around his house.”

Mr. Upshaw raised potatoes and was known as Tater Teas. He had three large storehouses in back of his house where he cured potatoes which he sold to individuals and stores. Some farmers would take their potatoes to Teasley who would keep them in his storehouses for a fee. He also had a business delivering coal, and he drove a pink Cadillac.

Shack Lewis lived next door to the Upshaws for 20 years beginning when Shack was 8 years old. He and his parents, Nat and Claudia, remember Teasley as a very proper gentleman and good neighbor. He helped Shack and his brother get down from a tree when they were stuck and was tolerant when Lewis’s dogs would dig in his yard. They recall that Teasley always wore a suit and tie. They attended the Methodist Church together. Nat recalls that neither he nor Teasley could carry a tune.

Women in small towns often tended gardens, but in the Upshaw household it was Teasley who had a green thumb. He planted a wide variety of trees including red oak, white oak, dogwood, walnut, pecan and ginkgo which are still thriving. He planted many flowers, some of which are still blooming.

The Upshaw house was built in the fall of 1925 by Eli Broadwell (1880-1943) a local builder and first cousin once removed of John B. Broadwell (1855-1953), a leading pioneer farmer and businessman in the early days of Crabapple. A portable sawmill was set up in the front yard to cut lumber from the hardwood trees on the large property. The house was designed in the Craftsman style popular in the early 1900s to the 1920s, characterized by functional rather than elaborate designs. The style had a covered front porch supported by tapered columns set on stone piers, fireplaces, and extensive use of woodwork throughout the house. When the house was being renovated in 2022, Eli Broadwell’s signature was found on a board under the exterior siding.

The house was used extensively as a set in the film “Fate” which appeared in theaters in 2003. The thriller starred Lee Majors.

Since they had no children, the Upshaws donated their house to the Alpharetta Methodist Church upon Teasley’s death in 1974. In 1977 the house was sold to Garland “Bulldog” Williams (1921-1989) and his wife Kathryn (1927-2013). Williams was a celebrated UGA football player who played tackle in the 1942 Orange Bowl, the 1943 Rose Bowl and the 1947 Sugar Bowl. UGA won all of them. After Kathryn’s death, their sons inherited the house but did not occupy it and it remained largely vacant for about nine years.

When Kristen Colby was house hunting in 2021, she wanted a small home on a large lot and her sister Jennifer Hughes, a Realtor, urged her to look at the Upshaw house.

“As soon as we opened the back door I gasped and knew that I had to have that house,” says Kristen.” It was love at first sight. You could see original heart pine floors with boards that run the length of the rooms, original six-panel doors, single-pane windows and majestic coal-burning fireplaces with iron fronts that you just don’t see any more.”

The house reminded her of her grandfather’s 1930s-era house in Cumming where her family lived for a while and where cousins, aunts and uncles gathered for special occasions.

Kristen engaged two outstanding professionals to help her restore and convert her new house into a home. Mark Buelow of Distinctive Remodeling Solutions has been responsible for the extensive renovation and additions including a pantry, powder room, two closets and a two-car garage. He found people able to do lath and plaster, repair old chimneys and professionals with other necessary skills “to keep everything old,” in Kristen’s words.

Lisa Gabrielson, owner of Lisa Gabrielson Interior Design applied her artistic vision to convert a century-old house into a blend of authentic period design elements with modern touches. The result is a beautiful residence that will be a comfortable and inspiring home for Kristen and her two daughters.