Opinion: A judge in cowboy boots

If you ask just about anyone who knew Judge William “Bill“ Daniel (1922–2002), one of the first things they will mention is his cowboy boots. His boots were only part of the story of this fascinating gentleman who raised purebred Santa Gertrudis cattle on his ranch on Mountain Road in Milton while simultaneously being a respected attorney and judge in Atlanta.

Bill somehow merged two successful careers, switching from one world to another with ease. Those who knew him in one world didn’t necessarily know much about his other.

He was a committed attorney with a big heart and impish grin. His favorite phrase was

"...the most beautiful words in the English language are...'not guilty.’ "

At the same time he was a leader in the local cattle raising business – a real cowboy at heart. Even his suits were specially made cowboy style.

His wife, Jean Hammack Daniel (1925-2019), would tell the story of Bill’s appointment to the Fulton Country Superior Court in 1979. He was sent to the National Judicial College at the University of Nevada to learn how to be a judge. He left home with only one interest, the law, and returned home a committed cowboy. He attended the college several times and bought back a new article of cowboy attire from each visit, finally a pair of boots.

“He never wore shoes again,” Jean said. “He found his true calling.” She called him the Grandma Moses of cowboys.

While serving as judge, Bill bought a horse, Yankee, and 31 acres of prime land in Milton. He named the parcel Diamond Dollar Ranch and made several trips to the famed King Ranch in Texas to buy prized Santa Gertrudis cattle. Soon he was in the cattle breeding business. The couple sold their house in Buckhead and moved to their ranch in 1993.

A century old barn existed on the property. Bill added cattle pens, chutes and a bunkhouse where he gave free rent to cowhands he needed to handle his cattle. In the 1980s he became active in the North Georgia Cattleman’s Association and at one time served as president.

Dr. Lanier Orr, a cattleman and owner of the Orr Animal Hospital in Cumming says Bill was “ahead of his time. Back then, people did not believe that women were interested in the cattle business. Bill brought women into the organization, and they have played a vital role ever since.”

Bill came by his love of the land honestly. He was raised on a farm in the small town of Eastman in central Georgia where his father was a horse and mule trainer before becoming a Gulf Oil Distributer and auto dealer, according to his son-in-law lawyer Stan Lawson. Bill attended the local junior college before enrolling at Emory University.

His education was interrupted by WW II when he served as a Navy medic in the Pacific. After the war he obtained an LLM or Master of Laws degree from Duke University.

While establishing his cattle operation in Milton, Bill was pursuing his career as a criminal defense lawyer in Atlanta. In 1974 he and four colleagues established the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, with Bill serving as its first president. Much of the early work of the association was done out of Bill’s one-man office in Atlanta. From a handful of members in the early years, the organization has grown to more than 1,500 members today.

Jill Travis, the organization’s executive director, says “Bill Daniel is a hero to this organization.”

Bill wrote the “Georgia Criminal Trial Practice” reference book which is still used by every Georgia practitioner. For more than 20 years the Bill Daniel Trial Advocacy Program – named in his honor – has offered seminars to sharpen the courtroom skills of young criminal defense lawyers.

Samuel “Dick” Ruben, today the Federal Defender for the State of Idaho, recalls working with Bill beginning in 1969 when they were young attorneys in Atlanta.

Dick says, “Bill was a wonderful man, a real advocate for those individuals who are generally marginalized and without a voice, always a gentleman, but also always a powerful force for the folks he represented.”

Bill was active in other ways. He taught Sunday school at the Wieuca Road Baptist Church for more than 20 years with some of his students remaining with the class the entire time. He also served as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Masons in Georgia in 1990.

Bill and Jean’s property has been put up for sale. Their three daughters, Mary Stark, Judi Lawson and Isabell Daniel are hopeful the property will be sold as a unit to someone who will operate it as a farm with the same dedication and commitment displayed by their parents.