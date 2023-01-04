Opinion: A hero lived among us, part 2

In a previous column we saw that Charles Mansell’s story is one of bravery and sacrifice. As a member of the celebrated Merrill’s Marauders, against overwhelming odds he fought the Japanese in the steaming jungles of Burma during World War II. The New York Times said at the time “no other American force anywhere has marched as far, fought as continuously or has had to display such endurance, as General Merrill’s swift-moving, hard-hitting foot soldiers.” (Tillman Durdin, New York Times, May 17, 1944)
In part 2 of his story, we will see that Charles was a very successful farmer after he returned to civilian life.
Soon after returning to the United States in 1944 and shortly before leaving the Army, Charles married Montez Haley (1918–2005) a neighbor and childhood friend. Once out of the Army he returned to his life on the land. He attended a two-year agricultural program for veterans at the University of Georgia. He purchased a 100-acre farm on Union Hill Road in Alpharetta where he grew award winning corn and other produce and raised livestock. He also purchased 20 acres from his father’s farm on Crossville Road in Roswell, initially growing vegetables and later devoting it to greenhouse tomatoes and vegetable plants. Together with his son Dean and his son-in-law Rubin Smith he started Mansell’s Produce, a business on Highway 9 near Lebanon Church (now gone) specializing in produce and garden supplies. The store was in operation from circa 1969 to 1978 when Charles retired.
Charles and Montez raised one boy, Dean, and one girl, Connie, during their 52-year marriage. The shrapnel in his shoulder and chest caused problems for Charles as time wore on. The pieces of metal were finally removed with several surgeries in the 1970s. As he got older, he relied on a cane, the result of wartime bullet wounds to a leg and lingering effects of the damage done to his shoulder and chest.
Charles was an outstanding farmer and won numerous awards. He was the first farmer in Roswell and Alpharetta to use irrigation from lakes on each of his farms. Through crossbreeding he developed a variety of tomato called the Mansell Tomato, a red, medium-size tomato with few seeds. Some members of the Mansell family still grow the variety with seeds carefully preserved over the years. Charles had a good partnership with his wife Montez. They worked together in the fields because farming was for them a way of life not just a way to make a living.
Local newspapers frequently wrote about him. A long article in the Atlanta Constitution in September 1944 titled “‘Marauder’ On Way Home To Roswell” highlighted his return to civilian life. A feature in the Atlanta Constitution Sunday Magazine Section in July 1966 claimed that Charles’ 20-acre farm in Roswell “produces more good eating than most 200-acre farms.” A February 1959 article in the same newspaper reported that Charles won the Fulton County Corn Club contest with a yield of 153 bushels per acre while the average was 111 bushels. The famous columnist Celestine Sibley was a friend and wrote several columns about Charles in the 1970s. One of the nicest tributes appeared in a July 1947 article stating “Charles Mansell never gets tired behind that mule. He just thinks about those 1,000 miles he walked across Burma, and that makes plowing easy.”
Charles Nephew Don Nix worked on Charles’ vegetable farm when Don was a student at Roswell High School. He recalls that from 1963 to 1970 Charles grew vegetables for all A&P stores in North Atlanta. Charles hired several nephews as well as other Roswell and Alpharetta teens. “He wanted to have influence on their outlook on life. His family was very religious, and he wanted to encourage that,” says Don.
Charles spoke very little about the war, Don recalls. “Occasionally he would say something. He would get teary eyed and would have to regain his composure.”
In 1962 Warner Brothers made a movie “Merrill’s Marauders” starring Jeff Chandler as Brig. Gen.Frank Merrill. The film is available on Amazon where it has received positive ratings.
The Marauders are generally considered the precursors to the elite U.S. Army Rangers.
Heroes inspire us with their courage and accomplishments. They give us hope for the future. We owe them a debt that can seldom be repaid. Thank you, Charles.