Opinion: A glimpse at our election coverage guidelines

There are few responsibilities for a local newspaper more important than its elections coverage. We recognize that and take that responsibility very seriously. So, while we always do our best to focus on fact-based journalism, we operate with particular delicacy during “election season” knowing the influence our coverage can have on our readers.

With that, I thought I would outline some of our elections coverage guidelines that help to keep us centered and hold us accountable:

Throughout the year, we will occasionally reserve space in our newspapers for elected officials to weigh in on important topics. Sometimes that space is even given to explain a vote. We discontinue the allowance for these submissions around the first of August for a November election to avoid even the appearance of preferential treatment.

In the past, we have refrained from publishing announcements of candidacy. The announcements themselves actually don’t commit a person to anything, as they often times have not paid a qualifying fee or filled out a declaration of candidacy. In fact, one reservation we have about publishing these announcements is that people may use them to “scare away” other potential candidates. We don’t like the idea of our newspapers being used to dissuade people from running for office if they feel they have something to offer. That said, we recently relaxed the policy and began publishing announcements once we could verify that paperwork had been filed to the City Clerk or Secretary of State’s office.

Leading up to an election we typically send candidates questionnaires. The questions are written by us, and typically involve current events that would be useful information to a reader to know before casting a vote. Candidates are given a word limit and their answers are edited for grammar or spelling mistakes.

Some candidates for office find our newspapers and digital products a good vehicle for promoting their candidacy and political platform via purchasing ad space. Every candidate for office pays the same ad rate and is ineligible for any type of discount that is not available to all candidates.

Lastly, we do not endorse candidates.

We are not perfect. We make mistakes. But I hope that what you will gain from reading this is an understanding that we are thoughtful in our decision making and have created these guidelines with fairness and our audience’s best interests in mind.

As always, I’m open to your feedback.