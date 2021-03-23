Opinion: A fresh driver’s license and a lost wallet

It's not the obligatory, "just licensed teen in front of the DDS sign," pic that seems to comb hits like honey on Instagram because I couldn't find said sign. As I was snapping the pic you see here, a gentleman, making his way into the same building, offered to take a pic of Charlotte and I together. A very nice gesture and a picture I'll cherish forever.

Charlotte, our youngest who just turned 15, passed her permit driving test yesterday morning and wanted to drive from the DDS off Maxwell Road to her school in Roswell. Having been minted only minutes as a teen driver, turning on Ga. 9 southbound is something I couldn't stomach at 10 a.m. However, I had no problem stomaching the Route 66 at J. Christopher's.

When the waitress dropped the bill. When I reached for my wallet, looking much like my dad I'm sure, and I had a moment of pause —the instant you realize you don't have your phone or wallet. There is no panic like reaching for a wallet that isn’t there or discovering your cell phone is missing. Again.

I remembered giving my license to the less-than-radiant clerk at window 8 during Charlotte's permitting process, so we returned to the DDS just two miles from breakfast. As I approached, a representative confirmed that a customer had turned in my wallet.

I'm convinced that the customer who saved my day, weekend, rest of the month, and who also saved me from multiple conversations with my wife about the importance of not losing my wallet, is the same generous man who snapped our pic outside the building. Be like him.

In this Tuesday's episode of "My Second Act," I will reenact the time we spent in front of the clerk at window eight at the DDS.

And let me ask you this: how many IDs and completed forms and light bills do you need for me to prove to you I'm me? I saw a lady, waiting for her number to be called, with a Talbot's shopping bag filled, I feel certain, with photo albums, plat maps, and locks of her mom's hair.

Checking identification is clearly a thing at the DDS. Before the clerk returned my wallet to me, she said, "I will need to see some identification."

"My identification is in the wallet that you are holding,” I said.

PS: The DDS should partner with Pigtails & Crewcuts for a selfie station at each drivers license place. Charge $5, sell it to ProVape for logo placement in the bottom right, and the state is making bank.