Opinion: A few notes about time

On August 15, I moved a year closer to being old — 67 to be exact. I don’t feel old though — maybe 28?

This year I have managed to begin to self-destruct, however. Fell off a box in our new old remodeled home repairing an overhead light and broke two ribs when the box collapsed. I fell hard against a metal closet pole.

A few weeks later I went up on our roof (our wet roof) to blow off the leaves. When I stepped back onto the ladder it started sliding backward from the wet deck, and when I landed, I thought I had shattered my ankle. It turns out that I only tore ligaments and tendons or something like that. So, I do see the future; I am my own worst threat. I’ve always thought, I just want to finish well. It would be a shame to spoil that by making stupid decisions, no?

Those falls for sure have delayed my debut on the senior pro tennis tour, but they didn’t interfere with my decades-long quest to become a proficient piano player. Most likely I still have 10 years or so that I need to get there.

Dick Williams, the man who founded the Dunwoody Crier that we now publish, died this week at 77 years old. He was a kindred soul and hard-core newspaper man. When he announced that he was shutting down the Crier a couple years ago I drove down to Dunwoody and convinced him to let us keep his newspaper going. We sat in his living room and talked shop and discovered that we both collected fountain pens — of course, what better hobby for newspaper folk? His death — although I knew he was not in good health — rattled me. Hard core news guys are not supposed to die, or at least at such a young age.

“No man is an island of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; if a clod be washed away by the sea, Europe is the less… any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind.” - John Donne, written in 1624. That is, our world is the less for Dick’s death.

I keep getting these mortality reminders, and I am not happy with them. I still have too much to get done. That includes getting back out on the Appalachian Trail again at some point. The oldest person to hike the trail, I think, thru-hiked it in his mid 80s. No way I am going to let him keep that record.

But I am consoled and comforted by many things and many people. It only takes seeing a current picture of Keith for me to know that everything is going to be OK. So long as the Stones keep touring, and Keith keeps smoking those Marlboro reds and whatever else he continues to partake of, and still strut across that stage making that lead guitar send chills up our spines, I’m good.

And my kids are now unbelievably not youngsters anymore — 25, 31, and 33 — no way. But they give me a continuous reason to marvel, celebrate, and glow. At the end of the day, this theater that is my children and grandchildren just wraps around my vision, my horizon, and my existence like a rainbow paints the sky after rain.

I don’t think that anything in life matters more. They are my raison d’etre.

Now, I love my children and grandchildren. And I love Keith too, but seriously, we’ve got a problem — individually and collectively.

This virus stuff is real. The implosion of our earth is real; just look around. The social and political chaos we have created is real too, and it is getting worse.

Do you think it all just might be a wakeup call? Aren’t we all done with this toxic insanity? And don’t we all have better things to do with our time — our very blink-of-an-eye, tiny slice of time we have been given?

When you sit back and consider the brevity and the fragility of our humanity, one has to wonder what we are thinking or whether we are thinking at all.

Choices, it’s all about choices. Help someone or hurt someone. Love someone or hate them. Put even more money in our own pocket or put a little into pockets that are empty. Feed someone or watch them starve. Help heal the only earth we have or keep destroying it. Participate in the inane political stupidity or do something meaningful or helpful instead. Are these hard decisions for us?

We all know that if we want to fix this stuff it has a cost; it always does. We know it will hurt and require sacrifice, compromise and empathy. And we all know that fixing this world begins with making small personal changes in our own lives, something that we can start doing today; yes we can.

Aren’t we about out of time-outs? We’re not blind. We’re not stupid. And we know we only have a brief moment to get it right — to “fix” and do it right — to make our own personal world and our collective world better, better for ourselves, for our children, and for their children. After all, isn’t that what it is all about?

What are we waiting for? Why are we waiting? I don’t think that waiting is going to fix anything, do you? What’s your next step? What’s mine?

Do it.