Opinion: A decade of improvement bodes well for Alpharetta’s future

Over the last 10 years, Alpharetta has become a remarkable place. For those of us who lived through Alpharetta’s recent evolution, it can be hard to fully appreciate the uniquely attractive environment we have created until we reflect on the Alpharetta of 2012.
Even then, Alpharetta was a safe community with great schools, wonderful neighborhoods and an extraordinary fiber optic network connecting local data centers to our 20 million square feet of Class A office space. All of those things helped attract more than 600 technology companies and other businesses that brought tens of thousands of employees into our city every day.
In 2012, Alpharetta also had one of Georgia’s most successful retail corridors along North Point Parkway. It included one of the largest indoor malls in the United States, surrounded by scores of large and small retailers in big shopping centers.
Yes, the Alpharetta of 10 years ago was a pretty great place to live, and those of us here were proud to call it home. But many of the places and things we enjoy today did not exist back then, and the people of Alpharetta aspired to be even better.
Back then there was no Avalon. Instead of Avalon at the entrance to downtown Alpharetta, there was nothing but 86 acres of Georgia red clay and a half-built, crumbling parking deck as the sad remains of a development that had fallen victim to the 2008 recession. The Avalon project had just been approved by our City Council in 2012.
And when Avalon was approved, Downtown Alpharetta was nearly a ghost town. Only a handful of businesses survived downtown at the time, and most Alpharetta residents had to drive to Roswell or Buckhead for a nice restaurant and night on the town.
Yes, the Alpharetta of today is a very different place than it was 10 years ago, and it didn’t happen by chance. The remarkable evolution of our city has been the result of a consistent vision, dedicated public and private sector leaders, a lot of hard work by our city’s staff, and the overwhelming support of residents who aspired to live in a better community.
In 2022, it is that vision, leadership, and support that continues to inspire our City Council and me to provide the clear direction and resources needed for dedicated city employees to create the future we know is possible.
In 2022, that meant investing millions of dollars in park improvements, expanding the Alpha Loop and improving our roads and stormwater system. That vision also drives our plans to create more connections between major office parks and nearby amenities like the Big Creek Geenway, residential developments and restaurants for the workforce of the future. And the amazing support of our residents inspires the work of all city employees, from our Public Safety professionals who save lives and keep our city safe to the employees of our Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department who create great events and fun experiences for all to enjoy.
The Alpharetta of today is a better city than it was 10 years ago, and the consistent vision, leadership, and support from you that made 2022 a great year will continue to serve us well into the future.