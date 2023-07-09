Opinion: A day shy of 68, confusion still reigned supreme

I bought dinner. I acknowledged the laughter and smiled at the “now you really are an old fart” comments. I turned 68 on June 22nd because there wasn’t much else to do that day.
Even though I’d have loved to get knee-deep in chocolate cake and ice cream, I indulged with some Ziggi’s yogurt and berries. My rest-of-my-lifetime pal, T2D, is totally unforgiving and is in cahoots with The Grim Reaper. They’re both waiting for a chance to plant me.
And I’m not quite ready to say “Adios” to y’all. That’s why I passed on having all those candles on a cake. Five years after I smoked my last cigar, I’m pretty sure I can breathe better. And I don’t believe my breath is like Superman. We could’ve both stopped a locomotive with an exhale.
Like the headline up above says, I continue to wear down my fingernails scratching my head. I’m not looking to offend. I’m not looking to get run off by the Appen Media bosses, but I’m getting a monster crick in my neck from shaking my head at all this nonsense these days.
So “Geronimo!” Here we go.
If I were a teacher, I would wonder: Why is it OK for school kids to identify as a cat? Some parents are up in arms because someone with good sense has had enough. “No more using that cat box. You’ll go do your business with the other boys and girls. I don’t care if your mom and dad (Moonbeam and Zeppelin) let you eat cat food at home. We’re going to strive to be normal in my classroom. You want to be an animal, then I challenge you to be a GOAT (Greatest of All Time.)”
When I was in school, girls watched boys play sports. I think it’s wonderful that females are now able to compete in athletics. I remember watching gorgeous Chris play tennis against Martina. So how is it after the cry for a seat at the sports table, we’re allowing men to compete as women and snatch that seat away?
Sorry Target, Bud Light, you’re making it difficult for this old curmudgeon to be civil. If I was a dad to girls, I would be livid. All those lessons and support are wasted when someone physically stronger and has a seat at the “guy” table, says his name is “Sally” and he’ll play softball instead of baseball.
Maybe we need to have male, female and other. Would that appease those who are fanning the lunacy? It appears the only ones really in favor of these gender-bending lines getting a strong foothold are in a minute minority.
And what is wrong with Major League Baseball? Condoning a troupe of cross-dressing nuns and allowing them to perform on the team’s Pride night was offensive in so many ways, especially because I’m a Catholic and a fan. The stands were practically empty, and I don’t believe things like this will fly. Figures that this was in California.
I swear if the Braves do any inappropriate things like this, they’ll lose me and many others as well.
I’ll now leave home minus a credit card I was pitched not to leave home without in all those ads, having been a customer since 1996. Woke policies are rampant. I get it. But that doesn’t mean I have to support companies that have policies that are blatantly offensive.
If one group can boycott because they are offended, let others in on this.
I realize some of my opinions aren’t universal, but they make sense to me. I’m not for offending anyone and there’s a whole lot more I don’t understand. I’ll be tolerant of others, but there are certain behaviors I simply cannot condone.
I deplore all the division. I’m with Rodney King, who would have been justified in his anger, but his “can’t we all just get along?” was poignant from an individual who gained notoriety as a human punching bag.
With more sunsets than sunrises in my windshield, I pray there aren’t a glut of Sylvesters and Garfields sitting in the desks when school starts in early-August.