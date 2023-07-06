Opinion: A day in the life outside the shell we call home

I always am surprised when I go “out” and end up meeting people. My default is to not be that social, probably to the point of being at a minimum an introvert if not downright anti-social. Yet, almost without fail, when I step outside of my default, I end up being pleasantly surprised.
So, my wife (Christina) is in Ohio helping her mom move out of the family house of the last 60 years or so into a more appropriate housing – no steps, easy to maintain, social atmosphere. I am here holding down the fort. The “fort” yesterday consisted of taking care of our three grandchildren for much of the day. Their other grandparent handed them off to me around 3 p.m. So, at that point it is me and three kids 8 and under. They are good kids, but their behavior is best when they are actively engaged in something. That is the rub, as we have not so long attention spans and we tend to compete and often that ends up – well, let’s say, “challenging.”
We started out at my house with snacks. They weren’t hungry so I was 0 for 1 at that point. From home, we decided to go to Wills Park tennis courts and become “engaged.” Our 8-year-old granddaughter is quite good at tennis. She takes lessons and is one of the most athletic/coordinated kids I know. However, Leo, the middle sibling and Annie our youngest don’t play tennis at all. My plan was to let Phoebe hit against the backboard while I attempted to “play tennis” on the adjacent court with Leo and Annie, maybe turn it into a play catch, or miniature pickle ball, or something. It was hot, humid, and they didn’t last long. Yes, Phoebe wanted to keep hitting against the backboard, but I lost the other two big time. Zero for 2.
On to Wacky World, the giant playground adjacent to the tennis courts. We swung, looked for our name on the slats that surround the facility and quickly began to get bored. Then, out of the blue, the three of them decided to play hide and seek at the playground. Hello! I sat and watched, ultimately for well over an hour. I sat down on a bench next to a woman probably about my age who obviously was there for the same reason I was – to watch the grandchildren. We compared notes. She was down from Michigan to see her adult children. We talked about Alpharetta, the humidity, City Center and life in general. It turned out that we take the grandchildren to the same parks – the one on Cogburn Road and the one on Crabapple Road across the street from the Alpharetta traffic ticket courthouse place. I shared with her one of my very favorite places in all of Alpharetta which happened to be in the area that she traveled. The favorite place is the “fairy park” immediately adjacent (on the south side) to the Milton Library on Charlotte Drive and Mayfield.
Volunteers have turned a small patch of land with trees, bushes and little trails into a wonderland filled with gnomes, gnome houses, fairies, trolls, benches and more. We often can easily spend an hour or so exploring the fairy park and never once get bored. In fact, the kids usually protest and don’t want to leave. The lady on the bench thanked me and said that she would take her grandkids to look for the fairies.
A short time later, as I continued to watch from the bench, a mom came up and introduced herself and started a conversation. She shared with me that they had recently moved to Alpharetta – I guessed from Europe – and that they had just enrolled their kids in Fulton Science Academy (FSA, a local private STEM school that my youngest son Carl attended during middle school. FSA holds a special place in my heart. The mom and I – and a short while later her husband too – ended up talking about the school for some time. I shared that Christina and I traveled with FSA teachers, many of whom are Turkish, way back when for two weeks to Turkey, sort of like a field trip but across the ocean.
The school used to take both parents as well as kids on the trip the first of each summer but no longer since the current President Tayyip Erdogan (who was just now reelected to a third term) essentially banned or imprisoned a large percentage of the country’s teachers. I thanked them for our conversation when they left.
“Lets stay in touch,” the husband said. I replied that I was sure we would see each other again at Wacky World. I gave them my card and asked them to give Dr. Sener (headmaster/principal at FSA) my regards when they ran into him at FSA.
The kids continued their hide and seek. I noticed that our youngest, Annie Moon, had found a friend who was playing hide and seek with her. They both walked up to me, and Annie held out a length of thread that she said her friend had given her to tie around her finger as a ring. As I tried to tie the small thread around her finger, the father – Ross – of Annie’s new friend walked up and introduced himself. He was there with his young daughter and son.
As with the Turkish couple, Ross and I talked while we watched. We had common interests including “food” – or more accurately, the status of our sustainable or not sustainable food supply. We talked about health care. I am not sure, but I think he was either South African or lived some years in South Africa where health care is so different than in the States -- universal and cheap/affordable.
He ended up sharing with me a podcast that he recently listened to about our food supply (On YouTube search for “Peter Zeihan the shocking truth about global fertilizer”) and it should take you to his YouTube lecture. I ordered one of his books last night so I could learn more.
I shared with Ross an online lecture my daughter sent me which, after listening to it, finally made me understand this whole “organic” thing. I used to think that “organic” was just some sort of tree-hugger or marketing thing to get you to spend more. I don’t think that anymore. Basically, you really don’t want to eat non-organic food unless you want to deal with the tragic/toxic consequences of ingesting food grown via the use of ultra-toxic herbicides – Roundup being the big one – or pesticides. I am now willing to pay extra to avoid that stuff; it makes sense to me now.
If you google “John Kempf embracing the connection between agriculture and health,” you should get a link to his regenerative agriculture podcast.
Ross and I exchanged contacts and I think if at least one of us takes the initiative, we will have more conversations in the future.
So, why don’t I go “outside” more? Go figure. I am missing so much.
_ _ _
*The use of Roundup is currently the focus of literally thousands of lawsuits. According to Forbes, “Monsanto (the owner of Roundup) has settled over 100,000 Roundup lawsuits, paying out about $11 billion as of May 2022. There are still 30,000 lawsuits pending…”
Many government institutions - such as city recreation departments - still use large quantities of Roundup to maintain grounds, sports fields, playgrounds (where thousands of children play and recreate) - and greenways adjacent to water sources likes creeks and rivers even though Roundup has repeatedly been associated with many forms of cancer.