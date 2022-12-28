Opinion: A Confederate soldier depended on his Bowie knife

According to the Digital Library of Georgia, approximately 120,000 Georgians served in the Civil War. Casualties were very high. Between 11,000 and 25,000 Georgia soldiers died on the battlefield or in hospitals from disease and wounds.
One of the soldiers who survived and went on to become a successful farmer and landowner was John Franklin Shirley (1841-1906). Here is his story based in part on a profile written by Fred Shirley (1935-2017), who was raised on a farm that encompassed today’s Windward neighborhood, located near John Shirley’s land. Many portraits of Confederate soldiers exist on the internet. Relatively few identify the subject. Thus, John is of some historical interest since he is identified in his portrait
The photo of John shows him holding a rather ferocious Bowie knife. Numerous similar poses appear on the internet, often daguerreotype or tintype images in small foldable cases. The cases used during the Civil War were made of gutta-percha, one of the first plastic materials. It was made from a mixture of resins from Malaysian trees. It was molded and often used for daguerreotype cases.
The Bowie knife was a popular fighting weapon prior to the Civil War. It was created by blacksmith James Black for James Bowie in 1830. Bowie was a celebrated knife fighter. The knives became so popular that cutlery factories in Sheffield, England, mass-produced them for export to the U.S. in the 1830s and later. Bowie was killed in the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.
John is holding a very long D-guard Bowie knife, notable for its hand guard shaped like a D. These knives chopped branches, split logs, sliced saplings, and even had their way with an occasional Yankee.
It was said the knife “must be long enough to use as a sword, sharp enough to use as a razor, wide enough to use as a paddle, and heavy enough to use as a hatchet.”
Long knives were popular with Confederate soldiers in the early days of the Civil War but were cumbersome and fell out of favor. In fact, few casualties were the result of hand-to-hand combat. These massive weapons were often made by local blacksmiths or by the soldiers themselves from old files or saw or scythe blades. In 1862, the State of Georgia purchased nearly 5,000 Bowie knives from fourteen different makers for distribution to Confederate soldiers.
I am intrigued by his uniform. Some regiments in Virginia had grey stripes, some in Mississippi were red, but there were no striped uniforms in Georgia that I am aware of. There was little uniformity among uniforms, especially in the South early in the war. Confederate soldiers sometimes wore their own clothes to battle, or took uniforms from captured or killed Union soldiers, leading to confusion on the battlefield. We will probably never know why his jacket has stripes.
John enlisted as a private in Co. 1, 3rd Regiment GA State Troops in October 1861, some six months after the war began. Mustered out in April 1962, he then re-enlisted as a private in Co. G, 56th Regiment GA Infantry in May 1862 when it was first organized. Company G consisted of soldiers from Milton County.
John was born in South Carolina. He was married in 1865, at the end of the war, at age 24 to his second cousin Mary Catherine Shirley (1846-1915). They are buried in Union Hill Cemetery just over the Forsyth County line.
Fred Shirley’s profile identifies some of the battles in which John fought, including the siege of Vicksburg and the Battle of Atlanta.
During the siege of Vicksburg, John somehow became separated from his unit. Unable to go through enemy lines to return to his unit, he walked back to Georgia evading the enemy by staying off the beaten track until he reached friendly territory. When he arrived back home, he feared he would be considered a deserter and convinced his family to hide him in the Big Creek swamp. When word arrived that Vicksburg had surrendered on July 4, 1863, John no longer felt he was a deserter because the Confederate soldiers were released if they signed certification that they would not bear arms against Union soldiers in the future.
Fred Shirley described John as “extremely ambitious as well as industrious. He had acquired over 500 acres within the first 10 years following the Civil War. Eventually, John amassed more than 1,000 acres. He built two sawmills, several homes including three tenant houses and a cotton gin. One of his houses became the headquarters of the Alpharetta Women’s Club at 112 Cumming Street.