Opinion: A Barn for Books

The Milton Library may be the only library in the United States with its own book barn hand built by volunteers from wood salvaged from two historic barns on the library property. The barns were to be demolished to make room for the construction of the library. The volunteers salvaged the precious siding and beams and stored them. Once the new library was opened in 2015, the volunteers used the wood to construct the barn.

Saving historic buildings can take various forms. The most common these days are adaptive reuse – which alters a building for a new use such as a restaurant – and historic preservation, which retains a building’s original design and materials. Neither approach was practical in the case of the barns on the library property due to their age and condition. A compromise solution was to salvage the wood and use it in a new structure that would reflect and honor the designs of the original barns.

T.R. (Theodore Roosevelt) Dinsmore (1910-2005) and his wife Imogene Tatum Dinsmore (1911-2009) purchased the property in 1945 from J.J. (Joel Jackson) Rucker (1880-1960) and Nora Rusk Rucker (1878-1976). Fulton County purchased the property from the Dinsmore estate in 2012, by which time the property had shrunk from 8.5 acres to 4 acres. The age of the barns is not known, but they were probably built in the early 1900s based on their methods of construction.

T.R. operated a general store in the large brick building that still graces the five-way intersection in downtown Crabapple. That building dates back to the early 1900s.

T.R.’s farm was across the road from J.J. Rucker’s cotton gin, where Milton’s Restaurant stands today. The original cotton seed hopper still stands behind the restaurant.

Interestingly, J.J. Rucker, who was a citizen of some influence, was at least partially responsible for bringing electric power to Crabapple. In 1930, Georgia Power installed 3.62 miles of lines in Crabapple serving 15 customers. Industrial users were often the impetus for expanding service. J.J. used to describe how he had power lines run from Alpharetta to his home on Old Rucker Road and then up Broadwell Road to the cotton gin. By the 1930s, 90 percent of urban dwellings in the U.S. had electricity, while only 10 percent of rural dwellers did. Companies who provided power to consumers felt it was too expensive to electrify small, isolated towns, and besides, they reasoned, farmers were too poor to afford electricity.

The book barn project was spearheaded by former Milton City Council member Bill Lusk, a retired building contractor. The first task was to dismantle the two barns on the property. Friends of the Milton Library volunteers quickly learned how challenging it is to remove hundreds of bent and rusted nails from very well-seasoned boards. The boards were transported by trailer to the nearby backyard of Bruce Harris where they remained for 10 months until the new library was completed and the construction of the barn could begin.

First, a concrete slab was poured. Next, the framing of the structure was installed on the slab by commercial contractors. Then, dedicated volunteers installed the siding and windows. Finally, the roof, doors and an air-conditioning system were professionally installed.

The entire building was painted white by volunteers. To top it all off, Bill Lusk made a massive 10-foot-long table out of structural beams salvaged from the barns.

Lusk says, “Everyone involved was dedicated and enjoyed the fellowship. The result was a first-class facility where the public can shop for book bargains in a nostalgic atmosphere. It was built with respect for the history of the community, the property and its original structures.”

A generous donation from the Shannon Family Foundation paid for the majority of the construction costs. Fulton County supported the project in important ways.

Fulton Country Commissioner Liz Hausmann said "I'm very proud of the work we did to locate the Milton Library in the heart of the downtown of the new city of Milton, and the work we did with the community to preserve and incorporate the history of the Dinsmore Farm site into the library campus. The coordination with the Friends of the Milton Library to build the book barn was a special addition to this great community partnership."

The library has become an integral part of the community and a destination for children, students and adults. All proceeds from the sale of books in the barn are used to support library programs.