Opinion: A barber shop that made history

Q: Why is a barber shop like an Irish pub?
A: Because, historically, both were places where neighbors gathered to socialize, where friends congregated, and new friendships were made. Some of these shops were hardly known outside their neighborhoods, others achieved near cult status. The Alpharetta Barbershop was an example of the latter.
Hoke Wallace (1906-1990) was born in Gainesville, the son of a farmer. He started working in a local barber shop at age 12 shining shoes and sweeping floors. One day, a half-sober gentleman asked the youth to cut his hair. The result was pretty good, and Hoke gave a few more haircuts, he recalled later. Two years later he opened a barbershop in his parents’ home and charged 10 cents a haircut. He attended school through the seventh grade in Gainesville.
In 1932, at age 26 he moved to the Brandywine Community in Forsyth County and cut hair in his home. He was a barber in Roswell for two years, then worked for three years at the Bell Bomber Plant, now Lockheed Corporation, during World War ll. Then, he worked for five years in the Sims Barber shop near Georgia Tech. Later, he moved to a small brick house on North Main Street in Alpharetta where he continued to cut hair. He opened his one-man barbershop in downtown Alpharetta in 1953 and charged a quarter for a haircut. He also ran the Old Milton County Jail and helped the local undertaker.
His shop was in a small wood building on Main Street. It had a barber pole mounted on one side and the name of the shop on a large Coca Cola sign above the door. (After World War I, Coca Cola Company printed the name of businesses on metal Coca Cola signs called “privilege panels”). It had room for one barber chair and about four chairs for waiting customers. He had a loyal clientele, some of whom traveled 30 miles for one of his haircuts.
Hoke was a talented musician. He played the guitar and drums. When business was slow, he picked up his guitar, often joined by his brother Clyde who played the fiddle. Hoke, Clyde and a few other musicians could usually be found entertaining folks at the Saturday night street dances in downtown Alpharetta. Several nights each week, Hoke played guitar at square dances with his own Hoke Wallace Band throughout North Georgia and South Carolina. He became known as “the pioneer of country music.”
Hoke was a little eccentric. He refused to have a telephone in his shop because it cost too much and because clients might get phone calls in the middle of their haircuts. Whenever a customer wanted a fancy hair style, Hoke sent him to one of the two other barbers in town.
A few people have memories of Hoke. Jim Spruell, who as youth accompanied his father to Hoke’s barber shop, remembers that Hoke was always joking and “usually had a dominos game going in the back of the room where farmers and retired men would spend hours.”
Ben Hollingsworth says that clients arriving while Hoke was playing his guitar would have to wait until his song was finished to get their haircuts.
Connie Mashburn recalls that Hoke liked to fish and would close the shop on a moment’s notice if someone came in and suggested they go fishing together. Jim, Ben and Connie are board members of the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society.
Hoke retired in 1986. The barbershop stood vacant for about four years, and then rather than knock it down Hoke gave it to Carlos Bagwell who owned the adjacent property. Carlos and his three sons placed telephone poles under the building and moved it to his property where he used it as a storehouse. The building was torn down when Carlos converted the property into a parking lot in 2017.