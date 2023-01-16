Opinion: 50 acres at Womack Road and Tilly Mill Road

William Womack was born in the Cross Keys district in 1867. His wife Victoria was born in Cobb County in 1869. They married in 1893 and settled on 50 acres in Dunwoody around 1915. The land was at the corner of what we now know as Womack Road and Tilly Mill Road.
William Womack worked as a photographer. He used a tin type camera and mixed his own developing solutions. He traveled by horse and buggy to towns such as Norcross, Alpharetta, Chamblee and Doraville to take photographs. He kept records of his travels and his expenses in journals, with details such as the expense of six dollars a month for board.
He also taught singing at churches. One of his singing schools was held at Winters Chapel Methodist Church, charging each student 50 cents for the 10-day session. William and Victoria Womack are buried at Winters Chapel Methodist Church.
The couple had six children, Ola, Lester, Elmer, Georgia, Corrie, and Harvey. The three daughters married men from nearby families. Ola married Bency Spruill, Georgia married Euil Spruill, and Corrie married Calvin Eidson. Harvey Womack married Macie Donaldson. (ancestry.com)
Ola Womack Spruill is remembered by students at Dunwoody Elementary School in the 1930s and 1940s for her graham biscuits. She prepared lunch and brought it over to the school from her house nearby on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
Elmer Womack and Lester Womack were mule drivers in the 69th unit of the Medical Corps during World War I. After the war, they both returned to work as farmers in Dunwoody.
Georgia and Euil Spruill lived along Ashford Dunwoody Road. Their daughter Kathleen Spruill Miers confirmed that the old chimney on Ashford Dunwoody Road was once part of a Spruill tenant house. Today the chimney is part of the Starbucks across from Perimeter Mall.
In 1970, 75-year-old Elmer Womack was still living in a four-room wood house on the family land. He shared history and his thoughts with a writer for the Tucker Eagle, a newsletter of the Tucker Federal Savings and Loan Association. Womack used a wood burning stove, kerosene lamp and carried water from a nearby spring. He listened to the news and Atlanta Braves baseball on a transistor radio because he didn’t own a television.
He had recently sold the 50 acres at the intersection of Womack and Tilly Mill Roads to the DeKalb County Board of Education. He had already purchased of brick home nearby on Tilly Mill Road with 1 acre of land, knowing that he would soon have to move.
Womack had no plans to change after the property sale saying, “I’m not going to let money go to my head. I like living the way I’m used to, and I am content.”
The Womack property would become the Dunwoody location of DeKalb Junior College, which later became Georgia Perimeter College, and today’s Georgia State University: Perimeter College, Dunwoody Campus.