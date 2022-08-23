Opinion: 2022 marks DeKalb County bicentennial

The DeKalb History Center will celebrate 200 years of DeKalb County beginning with a Birthday Bash on Aug. 25. The event will be at the historic DeKalb courthouse, 101 E. Court Square in Decatur. The following day, the bicentennial exhibit will be open to the public during the historic center’s regular hours, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DHC has prepared an exhibit “honoring some of the people, places, and events that have contributed to the wide-ranging history of the county.” The history begins with the indigenous people who once lived on the land, including Muscogee (Creek) and Cherokee Nations. DeKalb County was established on Dec. 9, 1822.
The stories of DeKalb County history will be told through archival photographs, postcards and maps. The exhibit will also include items such as an original oil burning streetlamp, cotton cards, milk bottles, a jail docket and hard hats.
The exhibit will demonstrate changes in the county through the years. DeKalb County became the largest dairy producer in the state. The county experienced large business and population growth after World War II. Peachtree DeKalb Airport, Buford Highway and MARTA were all part of transportation advances in the county.
Individuals who were instrumental in the development and modernization of DeKalb will be highlighted, including Scott Candler, Sr. and Manuel Maloof. Narvie Jordan Harris is recognized for her work to improve education opportunities for Black students.
When DeKalb County celebrated its centennial in 1922, a “historic pageant and gala celebration” were held in Decatur. Charles Murphey Candler, chairman of the Georgia Public Service Commission, gave a speech on the history of the county, and Emory’s Dr. Andrew Sledd spoke to the future of the county. (Atlanta Constitution, Nov. 6, 1922, “Everything in readiness for DeKalb centennial”)
The 175th anniversary of DeKalb County in 1997 included the creation of a time capsule. Students, businesses, colleges and religious institutions were asked to contribute items that showed the spirit of the county at that time. Paul Hudson of the International Time Capsule Society at Oglethorpe University was consulted. The time capsule was created to “reflect the richness and diversity of DeKalb County,” according to the county’s Development director at that time, Chris Hardnett Morris. (Atlanta Constitution, July 24, 1997, “DeKalb County celebrating its 175th anniversary in style)
Tickets to the Aug. 25 Birthday Bash, which includes the opening of the 1997 time capsule, are $25 and available at dekalb-history-center.square.site. For information on sponsorships, email Marissa Howard at howard@dekalbhistory.org.
