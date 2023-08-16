Opinion: 1994 - An update on Dunwoody native Ryan Seacrest

Usually, the articles that interest me in the Dunwoody Crier newspaper archives are about local history and interviews with people that I never had a chance to meet. But a 1994 article about Ryan Seacrest, the 19-year-old from Dunwoody who was trying to make it in show business is also fascinating.
The September 22, 1994, Dunwoody Crier features the headline, “Former DHS football captain makes a move in show business.” Seacrest was just beginning his career and his future success could not be predicted. I think we can safely say Seacrest, a personality known across the country and around the world, made it in show business.
At the age of 16, Seacrest had already begun a path towards the career he has today. According to the Crier article, “He became enamored with broadcasting while making the PA announcements at Dunwoody High School and managed to work his way into local radio station STAR 94 FM. He originally had to talk his way into an internship position at the station but within months he was running the program board and before long, he was on the air. Meanwhile, he was still in high school, serving as captain of the football team and going to the state semi-finals.”
In 1994, Seacrest could be seen on two television shows. On Gladiators 2000 from Samuel Goldwyn Television, he was the host of the education and physical fitness competition program. On Reality Check, a NewWorld Television show, Seacrest played “eccentric, computer whiz-kid Jack Craft who mysteriously disappears during a top-secret government project.” These were both Saturday morning shows.
According to IMDB (Internet Movie Database), Seacrest hosted the children’s game show Wild Animal Games in 1995 and teen-ager quiz show Click in 1997. Clips from these early Seacrest shows can be seen on Youtube.
Next, he became the host of Ryan Seacrest for the Ride Home on Los Angeles radio station 98.7 FM. In 2002 he became the co-host of American Idol and became the solo host the following year.
Seacrest took over the annual “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” which became Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.” He also spent a few years co-hosting a morning talk show with Kelly Ripa, from 2017 until earlier in 2023.
In 2010, Ryan Seacrest started Seacrest Studios, opening broadcast studios in pediatric hospitals across the country. The media studios allow patients to “explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media.” They help children and their families by providing a positive activity and distraction for children undergoing treatment. Today there are fourteen Seacrest Studios. (ryanseacrestfoundation.org)